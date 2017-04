Hire top Badminton Courts in Dubai at Discounted Rates

Badminton lovers can book courts at the best prices through Sports eTech in Dubai. The courts offer modern facilities where one can hone skills and learn more about the game.

Mr. Rajat Sharma

+971 54 4900050

Mr. Rajat Sharma+971 54 4900050

-- Badminton lovers looking to hire the best badminton courts in Dubai have a reason to rejoice. Sports eTech, Middle East's only app solution and cloud platform, makes booking of the best courts at discounted prices. One can book courts at:· Dubai Stars Sportsplex· Cleopatra Sports Academy· Sports Recoil, Al Barsha· Shark Jetski Rental· Aktiv Nation: For the Love of Sport· Buhaira Health Club· Deepika's Badminton Academy, Al Khail Gate· Professional Sports Academy, Al Nadha· Walkahead Sports Services· Walkahead Sports Al Qusais/Nahda· Walkahead Sports, Jumeriah· Deepika's Badminton Academy, Jumeirah"Badminton is one of the most popular sports in the world. The facilities offered by the above venues in Dubai are at par with international standards where players can hone their skills. Professional sports person from across the globe come and use facilities at these venues," opined the company's spokesperson.He further added, "Each day we receive thousands of applications from badminton lovers looking to utilize the facilities here. To boost confidence among lovers of the game, we are offering bookings at discounted rates. We take care of all aspects of booking to make sure that one has a delightful experience.One can also book venues for sports such as futsal, volleyball, cricket and football through SportseTech.Established in 2015, Sports eTech is Middle East's first and only app solution and cloud platform that help connect sports with technology including website and mobile apps. It has created an integrated platform to offer IT services with knowledge and creativity for sports aficionados and enthusiasts.The aim of Sports eTech is to provide and create a time efficient and competitive sports IT platform that allows all aspects of sports to function smoothly without any hassle. With the motto of "PLAY IT and KEEP FIT", Sports eTech also specialises in e-commerce, ticketing solution, mobile apps for sports, online event registration and much more. For more information, visit https://sportsetech.com/ sport/racquet- sport/badminton/ Rajat SharmaMobile: +971 54 4900050Sports eTech F.Z.E, SM Office –F1 104A,Ajman Free Zone DubaiEmail: reachus@sportsetech.com Website: http://www.sportsetech.com-- End--