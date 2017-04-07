 
Book Top Indoor Football Courts in Dubai Online Through SportseTech

Football lovers can book multiple indoor football courts in Dubai through SportseTech in a convenient manner at affordable rates. Dubai is fast evolving as a destination for the game among football lovers.
 
 
April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Football lovers looking forward to enjoy their favourite game in Dubai can now book indoor football courts online through SportseTech. One of the most advanced solutions for venue booking of various sports and sporting event, one can book the following indoor football courts through SportseTech:

·         Sportsmania

·         IFA Sport SAFA

·         IFA Sport Meadows

·         Cover Drive Sports Academy

·         Cleopatra Sports Services

·         Ace Sports Academy Nahda

"Football has a global recognition. The game is the most popular sport in the world and the indoor football courts in Dubai provide excellent facilities for football players. We provide an easy and convenient way for booking of the courts at an affordable price," said a spokesperson of the company.

He further added,"Dubai has evolved as one of the most popular destinations for football lovers and every day we receive tons of applications for booking. Our aim is to reach out to every football lover who wishes to hone his/skills in the beautiful settings of these indoor courts."

Not only football, one can book venues for various other sports such as cricket, badminton, volleyball and futsal through SportseTech.

About Sports eTech

Established in 2015, Sports eTech is Middle East's first and only app solution and cloud platform that help connect sports with technology including website and mobile apps. It has created an integrated platform to offer IT services with knowledge and creativity for sports aficionados and enthusiasts.

The aim of Sports eTech is to provide and create a time efficient and competitive sports IT platform that allows all aspects of sports to function smoothly without any hassle. With the motto of "PLAY IT and KEEP FIT", Sports eTech also specialises in e-commerce, ticketing solution, mobile apps for sports, online event registration and much more. For more, visithttps://sportsetech.com/sport/team-sport/football/.

For more information, contact:

Rajat Sharma

Mobile: +971 54 4900050

Sports eTech F.Z.E, SM Office –F1 104A,

Ajman Free Zone Dubai

Email: reachus@sportsetech.com

Website:http://www.sportsetech.com

Media Contact
Mr. Rajat Sharma
+971 54 4900050
***@sportsetech.com
