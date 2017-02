The 25 Best Heirlooms to Know and Grow with Lawrence Davis-Hollander

Whether you've grown many kinds or none at all, Davis-Hollander's talk will give you an overview of the heirloom vegetable world. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.

-- Experience the taste of history. Heirlooms deliver some of the best flavors and are perfect for the home gardener. Open yourself to a whole world of culinary delight, new colors and shapes. This essential journey will explore a range of vegetables appropriate for New England gardens.Lawrence will cover a wide range of some of the most commonly grown vegetable types from lettuce to tomatoes to squash. While in some cases there are dozens of heirloom varieties available, he will give a few examples of some of the best and most easily available ones. Whether you've grown many kinds or none at all, Davis-Hollander's talk will give you an overview of the heirloom vegetable world. There will be plenty of time for questions and he'll be happy to answer any of your vegetable gardening questions!Lawrence Davis-Hollander is an ethnobotanist and founder and director of the Eastern Native Seed Conservancy, an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting thousands of heirloom vegetable varieties. He was one of the first individuals creating all heirloom food events with prominent chefs.He was trained as a botanist with a subspecialty in ornamental plants and art history at Connecticut College. At Harvard University he studied economic and ethnobotany with Richard Evans Schultes. He is author ofHe currently writes forandgrows vegetables and perennials, and designs, installs and maintains gardens as a principal of Dandelion Gardening Arts, LLC.All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public.is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.