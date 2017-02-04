 
News By Tag
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* Lawrence Davis-Hollander
* Heirloom Vegetables
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Litchfield
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

The 25 Best Heirlooms to Know and Grow with Lawrence Davis-Hollander

Whether you've grown many kinds or none at all, Davis-Hollander's talk will give you an overview of the heirloom vegetable world. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Oliver Wolcott Library
Lawrence Davis-Hollander
Heirloom Vegetables

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Litchfield - Connecticut - US

LITCHFIELD, Conn. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Experience the taste of history. Heirlooms deliver some of the best flavors and are perfect for the home gardener. Open yourself to a whole world of culinary delight, new colors and shapes. This essential journey will explore a range of vegetables appropriate for New England gardens.

Lawrence will cover a wide range of some of the most commonly grown vegetable types from lettuce to tomatoes to squash. While in some cases there are dozens of heirloom varieties available, he will give a few examples of some of the best and most easily available ones. Whether you've grown many kinds or none at all, Davis-Hollander's talk will give you an overview of the heirloom vegetable world. There will be plenty of time for questions and he'll be happy to answer any of your vegetable gardening questions!

Lawrence Davis-Hollander is an ethnobotanist and founder and director of the Eastern Native Seed Conservancy, an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting thousands of heirloom vegetable varieties. He was one of the first individuals creating all heirloom food events with prominent chefs.

He was trained as a botanist with a subspecialty in ornamental plants and art history at Connecticut College. At Harvard University he studied economic and ethnobotany with Richard Evans Schultes. He is author of Tomato: A Fresh-from-the Vine Cookbook. He currently writes for Grit Heirloom Gardener and Yankee Magazine, grows vegetables and perennials, and  designs, installs and maintains gardens as a principal of Dandelion Gardening Arts, LLC.

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Source:
Email:***@owlibrary.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oliver Wolcott Library PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share