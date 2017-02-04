News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Manor Real Estate's President Named CCIM of the Year
Ben Cherry currently serves as the President-Elect for the St. Louis CCIM Chapter. He achieved the CCIM Designation in 2011 and has utilized the education, networking, and platform to build his career in commercial real estate.
ABOUT MANOR REAL ESTATE – Manor Real Estate is a locally-owned full-service commercial real estate brokerage located in St. Louis, MO which was founded in 1971. Manor is active in selling and leasing commercial real estate and buyer/seller representation throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.
For additional information on this achievement or Manor Real Estate, please contact by phone at (314) 647-6611 or visit http://www.ManorRealEstate.com.
Contact
Ben Cherry, CCIM
Manor Real Estate
***@manorrealestate.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse