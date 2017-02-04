 
February 2017





Manor Real Estate's President Named CCIM of the Year

 
 
Ben Cherry, CCIM of the Year - 2016
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ben Cherry, President of Manor Real Estate, was recently named the 2016 CCIM of the Year by the St. Louis CCIM Chapter. Ben achieved the CCIM designation for his ongoing commitment to the St. Louis chapter while continuing to promote the designation and demonstrate the characteristics of CCIM in his everyday practice. Congratulations, Ben!

Ben Cherry currently serves as the President-Elect for the St. Louis CCIM Chapter. He achieved the CCIM Designation in 2011 and has utilized the education, networking, and platform to build his career in commercial real estate.

ABOUT MANOR REAL ESTATE – Manor Real Estate is a locally-owned full-service commercial real estate brokerage located in St. Louis, MO which was founded in 1971. Manor is active in selling and leasing commercial real estate and buyer/seller representation throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

For additional information on this achievement or Manor Real Estate, please contact by phone at (314) 647-6611 or visit http://www.ManorRealEstate.com.

