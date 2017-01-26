 
Manor Real Estate Closes $7.8M Sale to SLU

 
 
1008 Spring Avenue
1008 Spring Avenue
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ben Cherry, CCIM of Manor Real Estate represented Education Capital Solutions, LLC in the sale of a 153,500 Square Foot former charter school building on 2.94 Acres located at 1008 South Spring Avenue and 3701 LaSalle Avenue, St. Louis, MO to Saint Louis University represented by Dennis DeSantis of Colliers International. The sale price of the property was $7,800,000 which represents $50.81/S.F.

The property was formerly operated as a charter school by Imagine Schools. The building was built in 1930 and extensively renovated in 2007/2008.

"There has been a tremendous amount of interest in the property. We received several offers on the property but ultimately St. Louis University was the strongest and most logical buyer for the Property" says Cherry.

ABOUT MANOR REAL ESTATE – Manor Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage located in St. Louis, MO which was founded in 1971. Manor is active in selling and leasing commercial real estate throughout the metropolitan St. Louis area.

For additional information, contact Manor Real Estate by phone at 314.647.6611 or visit http://www.ManorRealEstate.com.

