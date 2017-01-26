News By Tag
Manor Real Estate Closes $7.8M Sale to SLU
The property was formerly operated as a charter school by Imagine Schools. The building was built in 1930 and extensively renovated in 2007/2008.
"There has been a tremendous amount of interest in the property. We received several offers on the property but ultimately St. Louis University was the strongest and most logical buyer for the Property" says Cherry.
ABOUT MANOR REAL ESTATE – Manor Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage located in St. Louis, MO which was founded in 1971. Manor is active in selling and leasing commercial real estate throughout the metropolitan St. Louis area.
For additional information, contact Manor Real Estate by phone at 314.647.6611 or visit http://www.ManorRealEstate.com.
Contact
Ben Cherry, CCIM
Manor Real Estate
***@manorrealestate.com
