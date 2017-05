Manor Real Estate Closes $3.1M Sale to KIPP St. Louis Public Schools

706 N. Jefferson Avenue

Contact

Ben Cherry, CCIM

Manor Real Estate

***@manorrealestate.com Ben Cherry, CCIMManor Real Estate

End

-- Ben Cherry, CCIM of Manor Real Estate represented Schoolhouse Finance, LLC in the sale of a 107,000 S.F. former school building located at 706 N. Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103 to KIPP St. Louis Public Schools. KIPP was represented by Susan Sauer of Rome West, LLC in the transaction.The property was formerly a College Preparatory High School. The building was built 1922 and has gone through extensive renovations within the last five years."Schoolhouse Finance, LLC had a significant investment into the renovations of this building back in 2008 and it has been professionally maintained since. KIPP will be able to utilize much of the existing build-out and continue the intended use of the building as a school," said Cherry.– Manor Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage located in St. Louis, MO which was founded in 1971. Manor is active in selling and leasing commercial real estate throughout the metropolitan St. Louis area.For additional information, contact Manor Real Estate by phone at 314.647.6611 or visit http://www.ManorRealEstate.com