Manor Real Estate Closes $3.1M Sale to KIPP St. Louis Public Schools
The property was formerly a College Preparatory High School. The building was built 1922 and has gone through extensive renovations within the last five years.
"Schoolhouse Finance, LLC had a significant investment into the renovations of this building back in 2008 and it has been professionally maintained since. KIPP will be able to utilize much of the existing build-out and continue the intended use of the building as a school," said Cherry.
ABOUT MANOR REAL ESTATE – Manor Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage located in St. Louis, MO which was founded in 1971. Manor is active in selling and leasing commercial real estate throughout the metropolitan St. Louis area.
For additional information, contact Manor Real Estate by phone at 314.647.6611 or visit http://www.ManorRealEstate.com.
Contact
Ben Cherry, CCIM
Manor Real Estate
***@manorrealestate.com
