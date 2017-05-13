 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* Education
* Saint Louis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Manor Real Estate Closes $3.1M Sale to KIPP St. Louis Public Schools

 
 
706 N. Jefferson Avenue
706 N. Jefferson Avenue
ST. LOUIS - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Ben Cherry, CCIM of Manor Real Estate represented Schoolhouse Finance, LLC in the sale of a 107,000 S.F. former school building located at 706 N. Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103 to KIPP St. Louis Public Schools. KIPP was represented by Susan Sauer of Rome West, LLC in the transaction. The sale price of the property was $3,100,000 which represents $28.84/S.F.

The property was formerly a College Preparatory High School. The building was built 1922 and has gone through extensive renovations within the last five years.

"Schoolhouse Finance, LLC had a significant investment into the renovations of this building back in 2008 and it has been professionally maintained since. KIPP will be able to utilize much of the existing build-out and continue the intended use of the building as a school," said Cherry.

ABOUT MANOR REAL ESTATE – Manor Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage located in St. Louis, MO which was founded in 1971. Manor is active in selling and leasing commercial real estate throughout the metropolitan St. Louis area.

For additional information, contact Manor Real Estate by phone at 314.647.6611 or visit http://www.ManorRealEstate.com.

Contact
Ben Cherry, CCIM
Manor Real Estate
***@manorrealestate.com
End
Source:
Email:***@manorrealestate.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Education, Saint Louis
Industry:Real Estate
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Manor Real Estate News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share