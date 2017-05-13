News By Tag
Manor Real Estate Sells Former School Building to KIPP St. Louis
The building formerly operated as the "Success School" for Imagine Schools. Prior to that, it was the Lowell School which is on the National Registry of Historic Places. The building was built in 1926.
"This building has tremendous architectural detail and history to it. It's always a pleasure playing a part in helping bring a building such as this back to life. KIPP is the ideal new owner and steward for the property. Once operational, this school will do wonders for the neighborhood and surrounding areas," Cherry said.
ABOUT MANOR REAL ESTATE – Manor Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage located in St. Louis, MO which was founded in 1971. Manor is active in selling and leasing commercial real estate throughout the metropolitan St. Louis area.
For additional information, contact Manor Real Estate by phone at 314.647.6611 or visit http://www.ManorRealEstate.com.
