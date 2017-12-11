News By Tag
Celebrate Hug Day with IGP.Com Way
A hug is a way to tell that you are there for your loved ones. It is the best way to empathize with your loved ones.
We all know that when is hug day celebrated. Yes you got that right! The hug day is celebrated on the 7th of February every year during the Valentine's season. Hence to celebrate this day with great joy IGP.com has come up with great gifting ideas for this special day with unique hug day gifts.
IGP.com Has a Dedicated Page for Hug Day
The site is loaded with cute gifts ideas for hug day ranging from cute looking teddy bears to the more romantic gifts like candles and greeting cards. You will also find personalized items like mugs, cushions and canvas which will help you showcase your creative side. Apart from this the site also has those most popular gifting items like cakes and fragrant bunch of flowers that will help you to directly slide in your dear ones hearts.
Being Affectionate Helps Everyone
A hug is a private emotions between people. None the less a hug is beautiful enough emotion so it can be surely celebrated with your friends and family apart from your partner. Gift a hug day gift to your brother who was always protective about or your to your sister who is your best secret diary. Don't miss out on your parents and friends who are always by your side.
Whatever your emotion say it with a pleasing gift and your will never go wrong in emoting your love for your dear ones. IGP understands the importance of each loved one in your life. Love is love whether it is romantic or plutonic. So it is best to celebrate each aspect of love in the most special way.
So this Valentine's Day gift your love in the form of tender hugs and adorable gifts especially curated by IGP for celebrating hug day. Gift an adorable teddy or a personalized cushion to make your loved ones miss you each single day or pamper them by gifting delicious cakes and fragrant flowers. Whatever your way say it loud and clear on this Hug Day. ( https://www.igp.com/
About IGP.com
IGP.com is a IGP is India's largest multi-category online gifting company, providing one of the best curated collection of gifts, flowers, cakes & personalized products for all personal occasions & festivals (both domestic & international)
Contact
Rachana Nishad
***@indiangiftsportal.com
