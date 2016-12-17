 
News By Tag
* New Year Gifts
* Online Gift Shop
* Gifts for new year
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


IGP.com Brings to You Extraordinary Gifts to Celebrate New Year

IGP.com, the largest online gift store of India offers a wide range of gifts to celebrate New Year. It is now possible to send exciting to your dear ones online no matter where they live in the world with excellent services of IGP.com.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* New Year Gifts
* Online Gift Shop
* Gifts for new year

Industry:
* Shopping

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- New Year, the most exciting time of the year is approaching. Have you found the perfect New Year gift for your loved ones? No? Don't break into sweat. We have some great news for you. IGP.com, one of the leading online gift stores of India has announced a marvelous range of New Year special gifts for you. Now you can send gifts from any corner of the world to any other major destination of the world with ease. Isn't it awesome?

IGP.com is one of a kind online gift shop which is the first ever discovery based platform. Hence, experts at IGP.com suggest you gifts based on your needs and choices. It takes only a few easy steps to browse through a plethora of exciting and unique gifts and place your order.

It is the moment when revelers say good bye to the passing year and welcome the new one with great pomp and show. It is the time when they celebrate the day with their loved ones and cherish the old sweet memories, created in the journey called 'life'. It is the perfect time to renew the bond of love and to send warm wishes for merry time with delightful ( http://new-year-gifts.indiangiftsportal.com/ ) New Year gifts.

Order antique New Year gifts like showpieces made from mother of pearl, brass made tribal people figurines and marble made flower vase decorated with meenakari and kundan work from our exclusive collection. Send New Year wishes with flower hampers like bouquet of roses and chocolate cake combo or a basket of lilies and orchids paired with box of chocolates and kaju katri.

IGP.com also offers mind blowing gift cards like shopping vouchers, spa vouchers, holiday vouchers and so on that are ideal to brighten your loved ones with smiles on New Year.

IGP.com is a perfect online gift store to send gifts online hassle free. They offer unmatchable services like free shipping, same day delivery, fixed time delivery, mid night delivery and so on. IGP.com offers worldwide delivery service is perfect to stay connected to loved ones residing all over the world including USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia and 90 more countries. IGP.com, with its impeccable services have garnered worldwide attention and now has a whopping loyal clientele.

So go for New Year gift ideas of IGP.com to welcome 2017 and let your loved ones know how special they are for you.

About IGP.com

IGP.com is India's largest online gifting company. For 15 years, IGP.com has been delivering happiness to its customers world-wide. We not only provide a highly curated collection and last-minute gifting facility to our customers, but also help them choose the right product for their loved ones. And with our focus on world class customer service and a delightful gifting experience, our customers have always come back to us, making it a truly rewarding journey for us.

Contact
Intermesh network
***@indiangiftsportal.com
End
Source:igp.com
Email:***@indiangiftsportal.com Email Verified
Tags:New Year Gifts, Online Gift Shop, Gifts for new year
Industry:Shopping
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
intermesh pvt. ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 23, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share