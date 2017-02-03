News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gazelle Mobile Beauty Valentine's Day Chocolate Sugar Kiss Treat
Take advantage of our exquisite offer this season of Love as we bring to the table organic luxury chocolate facial 60 minutes long for the price of N23, 000 and N 45,000 (Couple), full body chocolate/strawberry sugar kiss scrub and body massage with scented chocolate oil (1 Hour 30 Minutes) for the price of N30, 000 and N50, 000 (Couple) as well as luxury chocolate, honey and milk pedicure (60 minutes) for N10, 000 and N18, 000(Couple).
Enjoy this Valentine Package by booking an appointment Monday to Saturday from the hours of 7 am to 9 pm and Sunday 1 pm to 8 pm.
About Gazelle Mobile Beauty
Gazelle MB offers different luxury beauty services at affordable prices, whilst using the best products in the beauty industry in all of its beauty services given by highly qualified, fully trained and experienced beauty therapists. As part of our brand promise, you have entitled the assurance that your expectations are met and exceeded, from booking the appointment to leaving your chosen location. Our greatest concern is your satisfaction and we guarantee this with any treatment booked.
"Don't miss the opportunity to indulge in these amazing treat".
To schedule an appointment online, visit our website http://www.gazellemobilebeauty.com or call on 09055511393.
For more info or enquiries: Email Us: contact@gazellemobilebeauty.com
Mobile App: download our app for bookings and to check booking availability https://gazellemb.gappt.com/
Contact
Gazelle Mobile Beauty +2349055511393
MACompanyPR +2348093168802
***@mariamadeyemicompany.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse