Dubailagos SmartZone UAE kicks off on 15th April, 2018 in Lagos – Nigeria

SMART ZONES UAE in collaboration with DAMAC PROPERTIES lunches #DUBAILAGOS WORKSHOP to encourage entrepreneurs and property investors on business setup and property investment opportunities in Dubai/ UAE

2018- 03- 24- PHOTO- 00000082

Contact

Smart Zone UAE

+971529604444

invest@smartzonesuae.com

***@mariamadeyemicompany.com Smart Zone UAE+971529604444invest@smartzonesuae.com

End

-- In terms of economy, it is widely agreed that Dubai is one of the most progressive cities on the planet. The Brookings Institution, a think tank located in Washington D.C., released a report that detailed the top cities in terms of leading economic growth for their respective nations — Dubai came in at 5th in 2014, a large improvement on its previous rank of 18th. This drastic improvement was largely credited to the 4.7 annual increases in employment.While the national increase in gross domestic product per capita was 1.6%, Dubai achieved an impressive 4.5% increase. These figures make it unsurprising to see how many investors are considering setting up a business or registering a company within Dubai.To further entice offshore company registration in Dubai, several Free zones have been established to provide investor with lower costs through unique economic regulations and benefits. These economic hubs were introduced by the government to draw new investment and stimulate the economy. Setting up a Free zone company allows you to operate within one of the most rapidly growing economies in the world, and there are nearly limitless investment opportunities available with the local economy and markets experiencing massive growth.Dubai as a safe and secure city, a trade hub, a major tourist and investment destination renowned for its world-class infrastructure, ease of doing business and efficient and reliable regulations in which to operate.With the Expo 2020 approaching and with many mega projects in the pipeline, Dubai continues to be an attractive option for real estate investors. With seemingly limitless potential, Dubai has overtaken cities like London as the most preferred property investment location for 2017.1So, if you've taken the decision to invest in Dubai real estate, your next step is to decide the type of property you want to buy. Depending on your budget, you can look into purchasing from various property types available, such as apartments, villas, townhouses and land. However, apartments hold great appeal as they suit a broad spectrum of budgets and requirements.At Smart Zones UAE, Our main goal is to help individuals to get a proper and easy Company Registration in Dubai/ UAE . Dubai is now flourishing with various new business organizations of different sectors.Our team of experts provides assistance to various clients for Company formation in Dubai in various ways and with different methods. We offer assistance for both non free zones and free zone companies in Dubai/ UAE as well as Bank account opening assistance and offshore company incorporation.DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering luxury residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon and the United Kingdom.Making its mark at the highest end of stylish living, DAMAC Properties has cemented its place as the leading luxury developer in the region, having delivered over 20,230 homes, with a development portfolio of more than 44,000 units at various stages of progress. This includes 13,000 hotel rooms, serviced hotel apartments and hotel villas that will be managed by its wholly - owned DAMAC Hotels & Resorts.Phone: +971529604444