The Marketplace Presents #marketfest2017 Free Exhibition

The MarketPlace Ng Cordially invites you to #MarketFest 2017.

-- We plan to close this year with a bang of course!!!! Despite the ups and downs, Africa is rising to be the destination of new opportunities.Our Pop Up Market acknowledges and supports emerging local brands that are fresh, creative, unique and vibrant to be able to strive and sustain in the creative industry.Bringing fashion district themes as its edge annually, Pop Up Market has become a leisure destination where visitors could feel the ultimate shopping experience that indulges their five senses.So we are inviting all Guests, vendors & sponsors to participate in the most anticipated Pop-up exhibition in Lagos.Category of vendors will include:Food & BeverageArt & craftFashion & BeautyAgriculturalSkin & healthcareBaby, kids & ToyHome & KitchenAll made in Naija brandsWe have immensely supported over 300 upcoming Entrepreneurs in the past by giving them a platform to showcase their products and brand. Therefore we want you to join the league of extraordinary Entrepreneurs in this race for conquest.With large support from over 20 Sponsors & media partners having millions of followers combined, we are sure to have an even larger turn up of over wcj 2000 visitors than the last event.So clear your calendars for NovemberEvent Date: 26th November 2017Venue: RED CARPET HALL, V.I, LAGOSTime: 1-9pmFor BOOKINGS and sponsorshipContact: Martins 08033157230(limited stalls available)For free ticket booking into your publications