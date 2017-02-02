 
The Life of Agatha Christie- A Discussion with Stuart Barnett

Come and learn more about a woman who defied the norms of her times and led a life that will definitely surprise you at the Oliver Wolcott Library on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p,m.
 
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Despite the days of a "Christie for Christmas" being long past, Agatha Christie remains a cultural force. The BBC is well underway in a long-term project to produce new adaptations of her classic works. And two new film adaptations of Murder on the Orient Express and Witness for the Prosecution are in the works - headed by Kenneth Branagh and Ben Affleck, respectively. Yet not enough people know about this notoriously private woman; many people assume she was an old woman who fussed about with tea and scones. Her actual life was nothing like this. Come and learn more about a woman who defied the norms of her times and led a life that will definitely surprise you. Dr. Barnett spent the last two last summers in England researching Agatha Christie's life, with the assistance of her grandson.

Stuart Barnett is Professor of English at Central Connecticut State University. He has published on German and French philosophy and literature. More recently, he has been lecturing and publishing on Agatha Christie. He has researched at Greenway, Agatha Christie's house, which is now managed by the National Trust and worked with the Agatha Christie Archive, which is managed by her grandson.

During WWII, her home became the headquarters for a flotilla of the US Coast Guard, which was in England to train for the invasion of D-Day. He is also working with the US Coast Guard Museum to put on exhibit on Agatha Christie and the Coast Guard. Currently, he is writing a book on the cultural impact of And Then There Were None.

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
