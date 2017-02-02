News By Tag
The Life of Agatha Christie- A Discussion with Stuart Barnett
Come and learn more about a woman who defied the norms of her times and led a life that will definitely surprise you at the Oliver Wolcott Library on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p,m.
Stuart Barnett is Professor of English at Central Connecticut State University. He has published on German and French philosophy and literature. More recently, he has been lecturing and publishing on Agatha Christie. He has researched at Greenway, Agatha Christie's house, which is now managed by the National Trust and worked with the Agatha Christie Archive, which is managed by her grandson.
During WWII, her home became the headquarters for a flotilla of the US Coast Guard, which was in England to train for the invasion of D-Day. He is also working with the US Coast Guard Museum to put on exhibit on Agatha Christie and the Coast Guard. Currently, he is writing a book on the cultural impact of And Then There Were None.
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
