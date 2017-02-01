 
News By Tag
* Ascent
* Apartments
* Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Ascent Apartments Honored with National Design Award

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ascent
Apartments
Award

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
San Jose - California - US

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascent Apartments, the 650-unit luxury apartment community developed by Shea Properties and Ivanhoé Cambridge in south San Jose, received a gold award in the category of "Development up to 4 Stories, For Rent" from the 2016 Best in American Living™ Awards (BALA) by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

"It's an honor to be recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for the development of Ascent," said Greg Anderson, Senior Vice President of Multi-Family Acquisitions and Development for Shea Properties. "We had a great team of builders, architects and designers who all came together to help us redefine luxury living in the region."

Ascent's apartment homes, ranging in size from 704 square feet for a one-bedroom, one-bath to 1,575 square feet for a three-bedroom, two-bath plus mezzanine unit, feature mid-century modern influenced architecture with open-style floor plans and luxury finishes throughout.

With a focus on outdoor entertainment, Ascent includes a luxurious, resort-style, saltwater pool and spa, courtyard kitchens featuring professional appliances, BBQ stations, an authentic pizza oven, a comprehensive fitness center, a yoga courtyard, and a sprawling park with more than one acre of space for residents to enjoy. Ascent Apartments were designed by Architects Orange and built by Brown Construction. Style Interiors designed the interior spaces.

"This award is the result of an outstanding collective effort," said Sylvain Fortier, President, Residential, Hotels and Real Estate Investment Funds Ivanhoé Cambridge. "Our strategic and successful partnership with Shea Properties has made it possible to deliver a community with state-of-the-art amenities that meets today's tenant expectations and needs."

Now in its 33rd year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, rental, affordable, interiors, remodeling, community and international, based on the principle that good design is not, and should not be, limited to high-priced and/or custom homes. Award winners were announced during the annual NAHB International Builders' Show in Orlando, Florida.

For more information on Ascent Apartments, visit SheaApartments.com/Ascent (http://www.sheaapartments.com/apartments/ascent/) . Shea Properties is always looking for talented candidates with an interest in starting a career in commercial real estate. Visit WorkWithShea.com for more information.

About Shea Properties (SheaProperties.com (http://www.sheaproperties.com/))

Shea Properties, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, is a diversified real estate company responsible for the acquisition, design, development, construction and management of business parks, shopping centers, apartment communities and mixed-use environments. Since beginning operations in 1969, the value of the portfolio has grown to more than $3.5 billion. Currently, Shea Properties owns and operates more than 8,100 apartment units and 4.9 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in California, Colorado and Washington, with a strong pipeline of future projects.

About Shea Apartments (SheaApartments.com (http://www.sheaapartments.com/))

Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, is a leading owner and operator of exceptional apartment communities providing award winning customer service. Shea Apartments owns and manages 21 apartment communities, representing more than 8,100 units throughout Colorado and the prime California regions of Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, East Bay and Silicon Valley.
End
Source:Shea Properties
Email:***@cornerstonecomms.com Email Verified
Tags:Ascent, Apartments, Award
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
? PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share