Ascent Apartments Honored with National Design Award
"It's an honor to be recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for the development of Ascent," said Greg Anderson, Senior Vice President of Multi-Family Acquisitions and Development for Shea Properties. "We had a great team of builders, architects and designers who all came together to help us redefine luxury living in the region."
Ascent's apartment homes, ranging in size from 704 square feet for a one-bedroom, one-bath to 1,575 square feet for a three-bedroom, two-bath plus mezzanine unit, feature mid-century modern influenced architecture with open-style floor plans and luxury finishes throughout.
With a focus on outdoor entertainment, Ascent includes a luxurious, resort-style, saltwater pool and spa, courtyard kitchens featuring professional appliances, BBQ stations, an authentic pizza oven, a comprehensive fitness center, a yoga courtyard, and a sprawling park with more than one acre of space for residents to enjoy. Ascent Apartments were designed by Architects Orange and built by Brown Construction. Style Interiors designed the interior spaces.
"This award is the result of an outstanding collective effort," said Sylvain Fortier, President, Residential, Hotels and Real Estate Investment Funds Ivanhoé Cambridge. "Our strategic and successful partnership with Shea Properties has made it possible to deliver a community with state-of-the-
Now in its 33rd year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, rental, affordable, interiors, remodeling, community and international, based on the principle that good design is not, and should not be, limited to high-priced and/or custom homes. Award winners were announced during the annual NAHB International Builders' Show in Orlando, Florida.
For more information on Ascent Apartments, visit SheaApartments.com/
About Shea Properties (SheaProperties.com (http://www.sheaproperties.com/)
Shea Properties, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, is a diversified real estate company responsible for the acquisition, design, development, construction and management of business parks, shopping centers, apartment communities and mixed-use environments. Since beginning operations in 1969, the value of the portfolio has grown to more than $3.5 billion. Currently, Shea Properties owns and operates more than 8,100 apartment units and 4.9 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in California, Colorado and Washington, with a strong pipeline of future projects.
About Shea Apartments (SheaApartments.com (http://www.sheaapartments.com/)
Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, is a leading owner and operator of exceptional apartment communities providing award winning customer service. Shea Apartments owns and manages 21 apartment communities, representing more than 8,100 units throughout Colorado and the prime California regions of Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, East Bay and Silicon Valley.
