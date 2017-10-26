Go Fish Poke Bar Coming to River Oaks Plaza

Fast-casual poke bowl concept to join newly upgraded retail center

-- Shea Properties announced today Go Fish Poke Bar™ is coming soon to River Oaks Plaza, the 24,000 SF neighborhood retail center at Montague Expressway and River Oaks Parkway in San Jose.Go Fish Poke Bar, scheduled to open at River Oaks Plaza in early 2018, is a fast-casual poke bowl concept created by Chef Jerome Ito where customers can build their own bowl by selecting from a variety of fresh fish and local, organic ingredients. From crab to tuna, on a base of rice, fresh greens, or chips, topped with a choice of housemade sauces – from light citrus ponzu to a savory and spicy Togarashi aoili – Go Fish Poke Bar ties classical Japanese cuisine with intriguing modern concepts. The restaurant also offers fresh Japanese handrolls, vegan and gluten-free options, and evolving weekly specials. This will be the fourth Bay Area location for the popular Go Fish Poke Bar."We are excited to welcome Go Fish Poke Bar to River Oaks Plaza as a fresh, new concept for diners in the area," said Carol Trueman, vice president of asset management at Shea Properties. "The announcement of this new tenant coincides with the near completion of River Oaks Plaza's new look. The upgrades to the center make it a perfect stop for Silicon Valley employees looking for a variety of lunch options and quick-services."River Oaks Plaza is undergoing an enhancement program that includes a contemporary paint refresh, new hardscape with seating walls, updated landscaping with native plants wcj and new exterior tables, chairs and umbrellas giving the center a more modern look and inviting experience for guests. The upgrades are expected to be completed by year's end.Surrounded by a residential community that includes more than 2,000 households and adjacent to the 941-unit Élan at River Oaks Apartments, also owned and managed by Shea Properties, River Oaks Plaza's current tenants include Chase Bank, Hobee's Restaurant, Starbucks, Subway, Premier Pizza, River Oaks Chiropractic and more.For more information on River Oaks Plaza, visit SheaProperties.com/retail.About Shea Properties (SheaProperties.com)Shea Properties, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, is a diversified real estate company responsible for the acquisition, design, development, construction, leasing, and management of business parks, shopping centers, apartment communities and mixed-use environments. Currently, Shea Properties owns and operates more than 8,200 apartment units and 4.9 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in California, Colorado and Washington, with a strong pipeline of future projects.