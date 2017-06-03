News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Shea Apartments Portfolio Receives National Recognition for Resident Satisfaction
"It's an honor to be recognized by both ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts for our commitment to creating extraordinary experiences for our residents," said Yunmi Martin, Senior Vice President Shea Apartments.
The awards were given based on outstanding resident satisfaction and recommendation ratings as reported by actual residents on ApartmentRatings.com or on resident surveys during key points of residency including at move-in, upon completion of a service request and during lease renewal.
"It's an honor to be recognized by both ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts for our commitment to creating extraordinary experiences for our residents," said Yunmi Martin, Senior Vice President Shea Apartments. "Customer service is a top priority and it's wonderful to know our residents feel that we are enhancing their lives."
This is the fifth consecutive year that Shea Apartments has received ApartmentRating's "Top Rated" Award. Only 5 percent of all communities listed on ApartmentRatings.com qualify for the Top Rated award, which makes winning the award a prestigious accomplishment. The winning Shea Apartments communities include Ascent, Cerritos, City Lights at Town Center, Corte Bella, Creekside Village, Crystal Springs, Elan at River Oaks, Monaco Row, Park Sierra, Reata Oakbrook Village, Seabrook at Bear Brand, Seaside at Laguna Heights, Sycamore Bay, Valentia, Vela Meridian, Woodbridge and Zenith Meridian Apartments.
As a SatisFacts 2016 National Resident Satisfaction award winner with a Superior Company Score, Shea Apartments was recognized for demonstrating strong leadership at both the management and individual property levels, particularly in the area of communication with residents. The winning Shea Apartments communities include Apex Meridian, Ascent, Cerritos, City Lights at Town Center, Corte Bella, Creekside Village, Crystal Springs, Elan at River Oaks, Lucent Blvd., Monaco Row, Park Sierra, Reata Oakbrook Village, Seabrook at Bear Brand, Sycamore Bay, Valentia, Vela Meridian, Woodbridge and Zenith Meridian Apartments.
For more information on Shea Apartments, visit SheaApartments.com. Shea Properties is always looking for talented candidates with an interest in starting a career in commercial real estate. Visit WorkWithShea.com for more information.
About Shea Apartments (SheaApartments.com)
Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, is a leading owner and operator of exceptional apartment communities providing award winning customer service. Shea Apartments owns and manages 22 apartment communities, representing more than 8,200 units throughout Colorado and the prime California regions of Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, East Bay and Silicon Valley.
About Shea Properties (SheaProperties.com)
Shea Properties, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, is a diversified real estate company responsible for the acquisition, design, development, construction, leasing, and management of business parks, shopping centers, apartment communities and mixed-use environments. Currently, Shea Properties owns and operates more than 8,200 apartment units and 4.9 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in California, Colorado and Washington, with a strong pipeline of future projects.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse