Tingdene Lifestyle Parks set to feature on Channel 4 documentary

-- It is with great pleasure that Tingdene Lifestyle Parks are able to announce our Saddlebrook Chase park will feature in a new Channel 4 documentary, which will be filmed by production company Eleven.Eleven were behind The Enfield Haunting, a supernatural drama starring Timothy Spall, Matthew Macfadyen and Juliet Stevenson and written by Joshua St Johnston. The series was nominated for Best Multichannel Programme at the Broadcast Awards 2016 as well as Best Mini-Series and Best Supporting Actress nominations at the BAFTA Television Awards 2016. The three-part series is based on the world's best-documented poltergeist case. The show was not only popular among peers, but with audiences too, and became Sky Living's best-rated since it took over the channel from UK Living in 2010, with 853,000 viewers tuning in for Episode 1, achieving ten times the channel's average of 87,000!The production company are on location here as part their new documentary, in which the first episode follows the accounts of a local woman from St. Osyth who struggles to bring up her new born son in a home that appears to be haunted.Although our Saddlebrook Chase park ( http://www.tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk/ saddlebrook- chase ) isn't related to the story, Eleven were so impressed the look of our park and the fact that it tied in perfectly with their interviewee, who was a caravan saleswoman at the time of her story, and so they thought it would be lovely to have some beautiful shots of a caravan park to accompany part of the woman's testimony.Obviously, we are ecstatic that one of our parks was chosen, even if we were slightly unsurprised, as we are aware of the appeal of all the parks we operate. Just in case you were wondering, there is no connection to the accounts of the woman in the episode and our park, so no need to be worried about coming across any ghosts while you're here looking at our holiday cabins for sale ( http://www.tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk/ properties-for- sale/ )!Filming is set to take place soon and we will be sure to keep you all updated on things as they happen.Saddlebrook Chase is one of our superb caravan parks, situated close to the ever-popular resort of Clacton-on-Sea. It's ideally placed for you to enjoy one of the UK's most diverse stretches of beautiful beaches and charming countryside. Close to the coast, and just a stone's throw from seaside towns and attractions, Saddlebrook Chase is just the place for you to buy a static holiday caravan. We have a fantastic selection in stock, or you can bring your own, the choice is yours.For more information, contact us on Freephone 0800 270 7722, or by visiting our website.