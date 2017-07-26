News By Tag
Sea Views from Your Home Away from Home
The Suffolk coastline has incredible views and attractions, making it the perfect destination for your dream holiday home from Tingdene.
Location
Corton is secluded, quiet and away from the busy crowds. Its dreamy location is perfect for recharging yourself and fully relaxing. Although you are away from the hustle and bustle, you are still within a short distance from both Suffolk and Norfolk, meaning you could feel the sand between your toes or be in the historical town of Norwich, exploring the cobbled lanes within 30-minutes.
Beach
The waterside properties are just a few minutes from a day trip and activity that is fun for all ages; the beach. With long stretches of golden sand, your day could be spent making impressive sand castles and swimming in the ocean, or having a go at surfing or wind surfing. Be sure to finish your day with the typical and delicious seaside meal of fish and chips with an ice cream for pudding!
Investment
With people becoming more reluctant to put their savings into a bank account due to low-interest rates, individuals are searching for alternative and rewarding methods of investment, and holiday homes are a fantastic option. With their consistent appeal and the location of the properties in stunning areas, you get to thoroughly enjoy your assets.
Home away from home
With a holiday home, you can customise the property to your individual tastes, adding in a few of your home comforts. Increase the homely feel with cushions, bed sheets and maybe even some new curtains, add some holiday crockery and useful utensils to bring a little personality to your holiday retreat.
The holiday properties also come with their own fitted kitchen, which is great if you're planning on holidaying more often. With an oven, hob, microwave and all the other mod cons you would expect, your full English brekkie and indulgent dinners will have never tasted better.
The holiday properties also have the extra benefit of providing somewhere warm and cosy to stay, so fill a cupboard with some board games, packs of cards, movies and books to keep yourself entertained when you fancy a lazy afternoon while you are away.
Availability
The best thing about holiday homes is that you can visit your very own waterside holiday home from Tingdene whenever you like. Owning your own property ensures that you always have a place to go during the busy summer and Christmas holidays, or even somewhere to escape to on a spontaneous trip.
Friends and family
Why not share the benefits amongst your loved ones? The enjoyment gained from the holiday property doesn't have to stop with your immediate family. Everyone can get a well-earned break, for minimal cost, at your gorgeous holiday home while you're not using it.
