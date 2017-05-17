News By Tag
7 Reasons to Visit the Beautiful and Interesting County of Suffolk
Discover the breath-taking natural beauty, rich history and range of attractions that are waiting for you in Suffolk, here are seven of our favourites…
Countryside
Suffolk has a varied and stunning countryside. Discover the ever-changing landscape as you wind through the twisty country lanes with wildflowers bursting from the hedges. Take a rest by the river's edge and watch the wildlife around you or stop off at a field and watch the calves and lambs playing in the fields.
Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB)
The dramatic coastline in Suffolk is what many visitors come to the county for. Whether you prefer Jurassic looking coves or a long stretch of fine golden sand dotted with colourful beach huts, there is a slice of beach that your dreams are made of. There is a fantastic choice of coastal walks, with rare fauna and flora spread along the way.
Suffolk Broads
The lakes and waterways, known as the Broads, are a unique and beautiful part of Suffolk. Exploring the maze of waterways either on a bicycle, kayak or your own two legs will leave you in awe of your surroundings.
Towns and Villages
The medieval towns and idyllic villages in Suffolk are a charming reminder of the early settlements in the county. There are timber buildings, heavily thatched roofs and wonky doors. Many of the places have remained untouched for hundreds of years and will transport you back as you wander around the fairy tale and picturesque spots.
Food
The food produced, grown, raised and caught around Suffolk is known all over the UK as outstanding. The gastronomic delights, many of which are award-winning, will have you packing your bags and returning to the county for another piece of something delicious. Be sure to try the cheeses, local meats and seafood.
Breweries
If you're a fan of ales, then Suffolk is the county for you. With some of the oldest breweries in the UK, the popular Adnams have been brewing for over 600 years. The renowned Green King has been brewing delicious drinks for over 100 years. Take yourself on a brewery tour after you've looked at our holiday homes for sale, Suffolk (https://www.tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk/
Famous Artists and Instrumentalists
The constant reminders of history and the outstanding nature around Suffolk inspire even the least creative amongst us. There have been many incredible and imaginative people throughout history, and still, today, that have been born, worked and moved to Suffolk to produce astonishing work. Here are a some of the most famous:
John Constable is a well-known and celebrated English landscape painter, born in 1776 in Suffolk. Many of his paintings were inspired by the countryside around him in the country.
Thomas Gainsborough was born in 1727 in Suffolk, he became a master in portrait paintings, and many high members of society sought to be painted by him.
The famous composer and pianist Benjamin Britton was also born in Suffolk in 1913. His work is still admired today, and his accomplishments in the genre remain motivating today.
