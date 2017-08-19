 
Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019

Find Your Dream Holiday Home for Your Retirement | Tingdene

Are you wondering which location to buy your dream retirement holiday home? The results from this survey may help you!
 
 
a retired couple on the beach
a retired couple on the beach
 
LOWESTOFT, England - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Retirement opens a variety of opportunities for individuals, with an increase in free time and a comfortable financial situation, it may be the right time for you and your family to consider buying your dream holiday home. Deciding and agreeing on a location can be tricky and it may have been something you have been discussing with your family and friends throughout your working life.

It's important to choose a place that you all love and can see yourselves enjoying while you're on holiday for many years to come. Everybody has different priorities and requirements from an area, whether that is being a short drive from the coast or to be situated close to a vibrant city, we all want something different out of the area we choose to frequently holiday in.

A recent study, as part of the Prudential Quality of Retirement Index, researched and collected data regarding which counties are the best to spend your retirement years in. The information collected could be just the sort of data you need, to help you make your decision before you buy your holiday home.

55 counties in England and Wales were included in the survey and Suffolk and Norfolk were voted among the top 10!

The other top 10 locations include West Sussex, Dorset, East Sussex, Devon, Oxfordshire, Worcestershire, Isle of Wight and North Yorkshire.

The research evaluated the county in relation to the following topics, amongst others:

• Lifestyle data – is the population practising a healthy lifestyle?
• Financial situation of pensioners
• The number of pensioners relocating to the county
• The number of pensioners in proportion to the overall population of the county
• Disability-free life expectancy
• The weather

The locations at the top of the list and most appealing seem to be in the south and the east, along the stunning English coastline.

With each top 10 area offering something different for retirees and people searching for holiday homes, the choice has been limited, but not made any easier.

As Suffolk and Norfolk triumphantly made it to the top ten and the counties boast such fantastic attractions, a rich heritage, a gorgeous coastline and stunning countryside, why not take a look at our holiday homes for sale, Suffolk? (https://www.tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk/properties-for-s...) With a choice of outstanding properties, you are guaranteed to find your dream holiday home.
