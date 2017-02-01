News By Tag
Try one of these 5 highest paying IT certifications
If you are intent on making IT your career choice, then there are a host of certifications available that you should consider pursuing. These certifications are for various fields in IT like networking, security and hacking, or systems administration
Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) certifications are tied to the ITIL framework, which describes best practices for designing, implementing and managing a wide variety of IT service projects. In ITIL-speak, certifications are referred to as "qualifications,"
A professional with the ITIL Expert
Requirements:
2. Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)
A Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) is a seasoned employee or consultant, usually with a title like Security Manager, Security Analyst or Chief Information Security Officer. This person has been on the job for 5 or more years and has a thorough knowledge of the IT threat landscape, including emerging and advanced persistent threats, as well as controls and technology that minimize the attack surface. A CISSP also creates policies that help set the framework for proper controls, and can perform or oversee risk management and software development security.
Requirements:
3. Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
This certification course is also a must have for ethical hackers and security researchers. However, unlike the CISSP, the CISM certification is focused primarily on information security management. If you intend to look for the post of CSO or CIO, you should take this certification.
The test will cost approximately $415 excluding prep materials and tuitions and consists of 200 multiple choice questions. The only issue with this test is that you need 5 years of hands on experience in the relevant field. Passing the CISM certification will land you a $121,177 per year (average) job with good career opportunities.
4. Project Management Institute-Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP)
Anyone who has pursued a project management certification is familiar with the Project Management Institute (PMI), either through research or by picking up the coveted Project Management Professional (PMP) credential. However, PMI also offers the Risk Management Profession (PMI-RMP) certification, as well as several others that focus on business management, processes, analysis and scheduling.
The PMI-RMP identifies IT professionals involved with large projects or working in complex environments that assess and identify project-based risks. They are also competent in designing and implementing mitigation plans that counter the risks from system vulnerabilities, natural disasters and the like.
The PMI-RMP exam covers five knowledge domains: Risk Strategy and Planning (Domain 1), Stakeholder Engagement (Domain 2), Risk Process Facilitation (Domain 3), Risk Monitoring and Reporting (Domain 4) and Perform Specialized Risk Analyses (Domain 5).
Requirements:
5. Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)
In the last few decades, there's been an increasing demand for ethical hackers (also known as white hat hackers or penetration testers) as they protect the computer systems from dangerous intrusions. Businesses and government-related organizations that are serious about their network security hire ethical hackers and penetration testers to help probe and improve their networks, applications, and other computer systems with the ultimate goal of preventing data theft and fraud. Ethical hackers
