Project management certification in chennai
The Project Management Professional (PMP)® Certification is designed to help the participants to gain the internationally recognized Certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI)®, USA.
When hiring, many companies are now giving preference to project managers that are PMP certified to the extent that PMP is mandatory to apply for some jobs. If none of this encourages you, you should know that PMPs are likely to get more salaries and more job opportunities!
PMP® Certification Benefits
• Increase Earnings
• Better Career Opportunities
• Improves skills, knowledge & self confidence
• Shows your Commitment as a Project Manager
• Greater Recognition from Peers
Learning Objectives:
At the end of this class, participants will be able to..
• Apply an advanced knowledge of the project management based on the PMBOK® model
• Review the content and format of examination questions
• Identify weak areas that require more individual study
• Pass the Project Management Professional (PMP®) certification examination
• PMP® Practice Exam
• Recap
• Tips for the exam
• Practice Simulation Exam
