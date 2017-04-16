Project management certification in chennai

The Project Management Professional (PMP)® Certification is designed to help the participants to gain the internationally recognized Certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI)®, USA.

-- The Project Management Professional (PMP)® Certification is designed to help the participants to gain the internationally recognized Certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI)®, USA.A very common question that Project Managers and Project Leads ask today – Why do awhen they are already managing projects. And probably managing it well too! But I would strongly suggest even experience Project Managers to go for the certification because it will expose you to mainstream thinking on project management standards, techniques, best practices, and current trends.When hiring, many companies are now giving preference to project managers that are PMP certified to the extent that PMP is mandatory to apply for some jobs. If none of this encourages you, you should know that PMPs are likely to get more salaries and more job opportunities!These reasons enough to get a PMP Certification?• Increase Earnings• Better Career Opportunities• Improves skills, knowledge & self confidence• Shows your Commitment as a Project Manager• Greater Recognition from PeersAt the end of this class, participants will be able to..• Apply an advanced knowledge of the project management based on the PMBOK® model• Review the content and format of examination questions• Identify weak areas that require more individual study• Pass the Project Management Professional (PMP®) certification examination