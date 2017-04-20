 
News By Tag
* Pmp
* Pmp Certification
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


pmp certification Training in chennai

The Project Management Professional (PMP)® Certification is designed to help the participants to gain the internationally recognized Certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI)®, USA.
 
 
Adept logo png
Adept logo png
CHENNAI, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A very common question that Project Managers and Project Leads ask today – Why do a PMP Certification (http://adeptechno.com/course/browse/pmp) when they are already managing projects. And probably managing it well too! But I would strongly suggest even experience Project Managers to go for the certification because it will expose you to mainstream thinking on project management standards, techniques, best practices, and current trends.

When hiring, many companies are now giving preference to project managers that are PMP certified to the extent that PMP is mandatory to apply for some jobs. If none of this encourages you, you should know that PMPs are likely to get more salaries and more job opportunities! These reasons enough to get a PMP Certification?

PMP® Certification Benefits

• Increase Earnings
• Better Career Opportunities
• Improves skills, knowledge & self confidence
• Shows your Commitment as a Project Manager
• Greater Recognition from Peers

Learning Objectives:

At the end of this class, participants will be able to..

• Apply an advanced knowledge of the project management based on the PMBOK® model
• Review the content and format of examination questions
• Identify weak areas that require more individual study
• Pass the Project Management Professional (PMP®) certification examination

PMP® Practice Exam
Recap
Tips for the exam
Practice Simulation Exam

Contact
Adept Technology
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Adept Technology Pvt Ltd
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Pmp, Pmp Certification
Industry:Education
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Adept Technology News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share