ConstEdit Html Document Editor is now freeware
ConstEdit is updated to version 2.9.9 and is now free for all purposes of use.
Final Version Of ConstEdit Utilizing XULRunner
Because of the strategy of Mozilla Foundation to deprecate their XPCOM technology, we are facing a direct setback on the future availability of the interfaces with the underlying rendering engine of ConstEdit. We are therefore looking into migrating to another rendering engine. We haven't reached the final decision on the future direction yet. There are too many unknowns at present. Technologies are changing really fast.
To express our appreciation of your support since ConstEdit debuted in 2013, we are making the current version of the app totally free. You may use the app for whatever purposes as you like. Please note however that this will be the final version of ConstEdit that is based on XULRunner of Mozilla Foundation. There will be no more update to this version.
Future Version Of ConstEdit
Please be assured that ConstEdit will rise again as an Html document word processor, though very likely with another web-browser as the rendering engine. We will still be sticking to using Html5 as the document format. It can be expected that the initial version of the future software will have very close resemblance to the current version, in terms of functionality and compatibility.
In the meantime, we sincerely hope that you are satisfied with using this free version of ConstEdit. Please stay tuned. Our homepage will be kept updated with our decisions on the new version of the software.
ConstEdit is a word processor that writes documents in the standard html internet webpage format. ConstEdit is different from other regular editors in that it fully implements the concept of section outlining and the separation of content authoring and formatting.
Restructuring document sections is as easy as simple drag-and-drop's. Content formatting is fully automatic and is done on-the-fly through the use of external style-sheets.
You can download it here : http://www.constedit.com
