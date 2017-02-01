 
Malakkappara one of the unforgettable destination for travelers

Malakkappara, such a beautiful destination situated in the Thrissur district. Malakkappara is a part of Chalakkudy-Athirappilly Tourism, Kerala, India. It consists of tea plantations owned by Tata Tea, and the forest area of Kerala
 
KOCHI, India - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Malakkappara, the stunning destination for a beautiful and eco tourism trip. Its beauty attracts much more travelers which include both domestic as well as foreign traveler's lot. The luscious vegetation and exotic wild life of Malakkappara is an ideal place for eco tourism, and its serene freshness is just awesome. For a perfect Kerala tourism packages, Malakkappara is fine. You can access better Kerala holiday packages through Seasonzindia holidays for pleasure trips.

The area consists spacious tea estate owned by Tata Tea (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tata_Tea); Workers collecting new buds of tea plants is a common scene of Malakkappara. Explore a tiny trekking through this tea plantation, and then it will be one of the memorable experiences for travelers. Many endangered (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Endangered) and endemic (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Endemism) types of flora (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flora) and fauna (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fauna) are discovered in the forests area of Malakkappara. Travelers can reach Malakkappara through national highway 21 through Thumpoormuzhi; need to cover 86 km distances from Chalakkudy. Athirappilly, Vazhachal, Sholayar, Pollachi, Attakatti, Valparai and sholayar dam are the neighborhood tourist destinations of Malakkappara. Tamil Nadu (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tamil_Nadu) is boundary state of Malakkappara. The prominent Sholayar Dam is situated just 5 km away from Malakkappara, on the way to Valparai. Plan your Kerala tourism packages and enjoy the beauty of Malakkappara.To Know more visit http://seasonzindia.com/Kerala-tour-packages.aspx?Md=112

Seasonz India Holidays
