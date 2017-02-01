Malakkappara one of the unforgettable destination for travelers

KOCHI, India
-- Malakkappara, the stunning destination for a beautiful and eco tourism trip. Its beauty attracts much more travelers which include both domestic as well as foreign traveler's lot. The luscious vegetation and exotic wild life of Malakkappara is an ideal place for eco tourism, and its serene freshness is just awesome. For a perfect Kerala tourism packages, Malakkappara is fine. You can access better Kerala holiday packages
.
wiki/Fauna) are discovered in the forests area of Malakkappara. Travelers can reach Malakkappara through national highway 21 through Thumpoormuzhi;
Tamil Nadu is boundary state of Malakkappara.
The prominent Sholayar Dam is situated just 5 km away from Malakkappara, on the way to Valparai. Plan your Kerala tourism packages and enjoy the beauty of Malakkappara.
