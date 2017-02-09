News By Tag
Urumbikkara a fresh picnic spot in Kerala
Urumbikkara is a less popular tourist destination located in the south part of Idukky district. And the destination is lying on the lap of western Ghat totally flourished with lush green vegetations and undiscovered wild life.
Visitors can reach Urumbikkara via four different ways, which include Mundakkayam-
Behind each travel journey, every backpacker thinks that the destination must have something which fascinates us; Urumbikkara is just like the same because it keeps a list of attractions which pull on the fascinating travelers and it includes Madam's pot, twin rock, dangerous suicide points and thrilling picturesque landscapes.
Seasonz India Holidays
***@seasonzindia.com
