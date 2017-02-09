 
Urumbikkara a fresh picnic spot in Kerala

Urumbikkara is a less popular tourist destination located in the south part of Idukky district. And the destination is lying on the lap of western Ghat totally flourished with lush green vegetations and undiscovered wild life.
 
 
KOCHI, India - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Good picnic spots are always attract more and more nature lovers in to its lap, Just like Urumbikkara….,it's fascinating beauty always possess better support for a good eco friendly tourism. Urumbikkara is a less known natural habitation flourished with green beauty, also waterfalls, valleys, streams and peaks are all perfectly balances the natural beauty of Urumbikkara. The energetic travelers who are willing to take some physical effort to take pleasure in a day, and you have friends to do the same then Urumbikkara is for you. During your Kerala tourism packages, without any doubt Urumbikkara will offer you full of memorable experiences. Catch your awesome holidays in Urumbikkara with Seasonzindia holidays and feel the freshness.

Visitors can reach Urumbikkara via four different ways, which include Mundakkayam- Kottickal-Wembly-Urumbikkara route. It may take around 20 km travel distance. The another route which include Mundakkayam- Yendayar- Vadakkemala- Urumbikkara, one of the route from the list and it also take 20km to reach Urumbikkara. The Kuttikkanam- Ashly estate- Urumbikkara route is a short one and it just need 7km travel to enter Urumbikkara. Elappara- Memala- Uppukulam –Urumbikkara is the last path and it take at a distance of 13 km to arrive at Urumbikkara for a fun and enjoyable Kerala holiday package is waiting for you.

Behind each travel journey, every backpacker thinks that the destination must have something which fascinates us; Urumbikkara is just like the same because it keeps a list of attractions which pull on the fascinating travelers and it includes Madam's pot, twin rock, dangerous suicide points and thrilling picturesque landscapes. Catch your awesome Urumbikkara trip through Seasonzindia holidays and experience the nature beauty of it.To Know More visit http://seasonzindia.com/kerala-packages.aspx?start=0

Click to Share