The Best Journey to Discover South India with Incredible Kerala Tour Packages
Kerala is the wonder land for tourists. It's green, cool and clam atmosphere make it as a perfect place to relax with your dear ones. It offers a wide variety of tourist places like hill stations, beaches, backwaters etc.
Flights are included from all the major cities and also other transportation facilities are also available including train, bus, and car and so on. From the arrival to departure all your accommodation and travelling arrangements are taken care by us. You just have to focus on enjoying your holiday at its fullest. You can explore this region at a leisurely pace and enjoy countless miles of breezy landscapes, lush greenery hills and wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities. The package includes all of the popular destinations including Munnar, Thekkady, Kovalam, Aleppy, Wayanad and Kochi. The packages include going through the rich history of Kerala and letting you get familiar with the local culture and people. And stay at most comfortable hotels and resorts where you can spend your time relaxing enjoying resort spa retreats. Visiting local temples, art galleries and watching traditional art performances will let you fell connected with this land.
Make your way to Aleppy where you will spend the night on a deluxe houseboat enjoying the typical South Indian cuisines through the region's famous waterways. Arrive at Kumarakom, where you can explore the peaceful surroundings. The serene sunset boat cruise and a healing Ayurvedic body treatment will make your mind and body relax. With a tour through the city of Cochin you can shop for souvenirs at vibrant bazaars. The attractive facilities of the packages let you enjoy your holiday at its fullest. So many wonderful moments can happen on this Kerala trip with kerala tour packages. Even though you will have guided sight seeing to all those places you visit, the package provides a means to explore and feel a part of the place you visit by yourself. There are both economical and luxurious packages that will adjust to your budgets. It can be the most promising trip to make you take a break from the regular chores of life and get yourself indulged into the solemn and soulful vibes of nature. So give a break t o your chirping phones and start your journey to this wonderland of India. For more details please visit our website http://seasonzindia.com/
