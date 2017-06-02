News By Tag
What Matters Is Humanity Not Religion - A Hindu Temple in Malappuram Offered Iftar
Malappuram is famous for its historic relevance and is believed that the Arabs have landed here which has paved way for Muslim domination here. The alluring landscape has already attained a place in the sites of travel operators like SeasonzIndia. Malappuram has been the military headquarters since ancient times but history is not recorded. The Zamorins of Kozhikode had stationed a part of their military here. It will be familiar with ones who have taken Best Kerala tourism packages and travelled to this place of the century old Haig Barracks found by British rulers on the top of the hill overlooking Kadalundi River. There are many mosques of due respect here. The presiding deity of this temple is Lord Narasimha and estimated to be 3000 years old; the temple was found buried under the earth in 2010. The 36 cents of temple land was bought by the people around the area to find magnificent stone structures, idols and many other items. The temple pond is adorned with large stones. The festival is Narasimha Jayanthi which is celebrated here in a grand manner. Since the temple complex could not accommodate all invitees the feast was arranged in the residence of Jammu master.
The large turnout was due to an early invitation to the feast in each Muslim families surrounding. Even the response was overwhelming as no one showed reluctance to participate in the feast. The temple committee secretary has said that since we live in a space of religious harmony, what matters is humanity, not the religion and all have the right to follow their religion but that doesn't say no to befriend with others of a different religion. The iftar was actually a tribute to the people who has loosened their wallet generously for temple renovation, the temple which has remained a ruin for many years.
