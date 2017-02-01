Country(s)
Ipswitch Extends VMware TAP Elite Technology Membership
LEXINGTON, Mass. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Ipswitch, a leader in easy to try, buy and use IT and network management software, today announced that it has extended its status in the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program as an Elite member. One of the key evolutions of this collaboration is the addition of Ipswitch's IT and network management products to the VMware Solution Exchange.
Ipswitch's industry-leading network and IT monitoring software, WhatsUp® Gold, discovers and monitors virtual machines running in VMware virtual environments – and displays them on an interactive map. With Ipswitch's technology, IT administrators can gain deeper, real-time visibility of their VMware environment, including details such as the resource consumption (CPU, memory, disk, network interface, etc.) of virtual guests or the workloads running on the VMware host. Ipswitch MOVEit® Managed File Transfer products help IT teams secure these exchanges in compliance with data protection regulations, and automated to reduce IT overhead costs and meet internal and external Service Level Agreements (SLAs).
"We are pleased to have Ipswitch continue to partner with VMware as an Elite member of the VMware TAP program," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. "VMware and its TAP ecosystem are driving the convergence of cloud infrastructure and virtualization for our customers, allowing for greater efficiencies and reliability. Through the TAP program, companies like Ipswitch can extend the benefits of VMware cloud infrastructure to fuel transformation within customer environments."
Elite partners of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to interoperate and validate their products with VMware solutions to drive transformative business outcomes for customers. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solutions for each unique customer environment.
"A large majority of our customers utilize VMware environments in their workplaces and need tools to help them understand network and application performance in real-time," added Michael Grossi, executive vice president, Strategy and Alliances, Ipswitch. "With Ipswitch's WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution, customers can quickly and easily find issues and make adjustments or corrections as needed."
Ipswitch's product information, collateral and other assets are listed within the online VMware Solution Exchange at http://solutionexchange.vmware.com/
About Ipswitch
Today's hard-working IT teams are relied upon to manage increasing complexity and deliver near-zero downtime. Ipswitch IT and network management software helps them succeed by enabling secure control of business transactions, applications and infrastructure. Ipswitch software is powerful, flexible and easy to try, buy and use. The company's software helps teams shine by delivering 24/7 performance and security across cloud, virtual and network environments. Ipswitch Unified Infrastructure and Applications Monitoring software provides end-to-end insight, is extremely flexible and simple to deploy. The company's Information Security and Managed File Transfer solutions enable secure, automated and compliant business transactions and file transfers for millions of users. Ipswitch powers more than 150,000 networks spanning 168 countries, and is based in Lexington, Mass., with offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit http://www.ipswitch.com/
