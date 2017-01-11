Ipswitch Enhances Its PartnerSynergy Program with New Resources and Support to Help Partners Grow Their Businesses

Combination of Innovative Technologies, Quality Training and Dedicated Support Team Helps Partners Across the Globe Succeed with Ipswitch

"Ipswitch has strong products in growing segments of the IT industry, which is exactly what we look for in our vendor partners," said Tracy Holtz, Director of Product Marketing, Security and Information Management at



Ipswitch takes the complexity out of partnering and makes it simple. Teaming with Ipswitch offers partners of all sizes the ability to leverage the company's recognized brand, extensive customer footprint and industry standard products to drive new business and quickly and affordably meet customers' critical needs. The Ipswitch PartnerSynergy Program consists of three distinct levels – Gold, Silver and Authorized – each designed to assist partners in identifying new sales opportunities within their client base, creating new revenue streams and driving long-term engagements.



"Here at Ipswitch we're known for developing products that are easy to try, buy and use. We've been dedicated to continuing that philosophy in our partner program – giving our distributor and reseller partners all of the resources they need to be successful," said Joan Groleau, Director, North America Channel, Ipswitch. "We're actively recruiting for select new partners that would like to take advantage of the opportunities our IT monitoring and managed file transfer products offer."



The features of the enhanced Ipswitch PartnerSynergy Program include:



· Marketing Resources: Ipswitch offers co-branded email templates, banner ads and event support materials to help partners execute targeted marketing campaigns.



· Sales Tools: The company provides selling guides, on-demand webinars, channel sales cards and double-digit deal registration to help partners target and close qualified prospects.



· Partner Portal: Ipswitch provides a robust portal where partners can easily access all program resources, quickly accessing what they need to complete a deal.



· Sales Account Management: Ipswitch's sales team is always available to ensure all our partners' technical, sales and business related questions are answered quickly and efficiently.



· Training and Certification: The company offers free-of-charge online sales, technical training and certification programs.



Partners can also benefit from having protection on incumbent renewal sales and gain additional margin through qualified deal registration opportunities, training and professional services and the cross-selling of additional products. For further details on the advantages and requirements of each PartnerSynergy level, please click



To learn more about becoming an Ipswitch partner, please visit



Ipswitch has two industry-leading products in demand by IT teams worldwide. Ipswitch



About Ipswitch



Today's hard-working IT teams are relied upon to manage increasing complexity and deliver near-zero downtime. Ipswitch IT and network management software helps them succeed by enabling secure control of business transactions, applications and infrastructure. Ipswitch software is powerful, flexible and easy to try, buy and use. The company's software helps teams shine by delivering 24/7 performance and security across cloud, virtual and network environments. Ipswitch Unified Infrastructure and Applications Monitoring software provides end-to-end insight, is extremely flexible and simple to deploy. The company's Information Security and Managed File Transfer solutions enable secure, automated and compliant business transactions and file transfers for millions of users. Ipswitch powers more than 150,000 networks spanning 168 countries, and is based in Lexington, Mass., with offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit http://www.ipswitch.com/ , or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ ipswitch).



***@ipswitch.com Bene Ferrari End -- Ipswitch , the leader in easy to try, buy and use IT and network management software, today announced an expansion of its successful global partner program, the Ipswitch PartnerSynergy Program , aimed at helping new and existing partners successfully grow their businesses by teaming with Ipswitch. The Ipswitch PartnerSynergy Program has been recognized for creating a collaborative environment between the company and its distributor and reseller partners, while providing access to the industry's best sales tools, marketing campaigns, training resources, technical guidance and support."Ipswitch has strong products in growing segments of the IT industry, which is exactly what we look for in our vendor partners," said Tracy Holtz, Director of Product Marketing, Security and Information Management at Tech Data Corporation , one of the world's largest distributors of technology products, services and solutions. For further details on the advantages and requirements of each PartnerSynergy level, please click here To learn more about becoming an Ipswitch partner, please visit http://www.ipswitch.com/ partners or contact us here Ipswitch has two industry-leading products in demand by IT teams worldwide. Ipswitch WhatsUp® Gold , the company's IT and network management product, gives modern IT teams the ability to monitor their entire environment with a single cost-effective software product. The company recently announced WhatsUp Gold 2017 . In addition, Ipswitch offers Ipswitch MOVEit® Managed File Transfer, which gives organizations a powerful way to control and ensure that data and information can be securely shared between employees, customers and partners – in a manner that is compliant with company policies and industry regulations. The company also recently released MOVEit 2017 END 