Ipswitch Now a Cisco Preferred Partner
LEXINGTON, Mass. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Ipswitch, the leader in easy to try, buy and use IT and network management software, today announced that it is now a Preferred Solution Partner withinthe Cisco® Solution Partner Program and has products featured in the Cisco Marketplace.
With ever-increasing IT complexity, it is critical for IT teams to control and secure their infrastructure and all data that are being transferred within and from it. As a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program, Ipswitch is able to quickly deliver and deploy solutions to enhance the capabilities, performance and management of the entire network.
"Ipswitch's opportunity to upgrade participation in the Cisco Solution Partner Program is yet another achievement in our company mission to deliver world class customer experiences,"
Ipswitch WhatsUp® Gold IT and network monitoring software helps IT teams control the increasing complexity of today's hybrid environment with a single flexible software solution that provides a comprehensive and interactive view of the entire network. Ipswitch WhatsUp Gold supports application monitoring functionality that provides IT pros with access to a large library of turnkey application profiles including Cisco's Unified Communications Manager (CUCM).
Ipswitch WS_FTP secure, effective and easy-to-use file transfer solutions have a proven track record of reliability and security, having transferred and protected the most confidential information in security sensitive industries for over 20 years. WS_FTP secures data in transit while integrating programmable methodologies that simplify file transfer tasks and improve efficiency. It lets IT teams improve control, visibility and security over file transfer activities by implementing safeguards against information leaks and data breaches.
About Ipswitch
Today's hard-working IT teams are relied upon to manage increasing complexity and deliver near-zero downtime. Ipswitch IT and network management software helps them succeed by enabling secure control of business transactions, applications and infrastructure. Ipswitch software is powerful, flexible and easy to try, buy and use. The company's software helps teams shine by delivering 24/7 performance and security across cloud, virtual and network environments. Ipswitch Unified Infrastructure and Applications Monitoring software provides end-to-end insight, is extremely flexible and simple to deploy. The company's Information Security and Managed File Transfer solutions enable secure, automated and compliant business transactions and file transfers for millions of users. Ipswitch powers more than 150,000 networks spanning 168 countries, and is based in Lexington, Mass., with offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit http://www.ipswitch.com/
