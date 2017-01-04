Country(s)
StarLink Expands Successful Partnership with Ipswitch to North America
StarLink's North American Customers Can Confidently Share Important Data and Information with Ipswitch's Secure File Transfer Technology
LEXINGTON, Mass. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ipswitch, the leader in easy to try, buy and use IT and network management software, today announced that Global IT Security Value-Added-
"No matter what industry they operate in, there is a growing need among our customer base for a solution that helps them successfully do their jobs – while still protecting their critical data and information,"
StarLink will focus on the MOVEit Managed File Transfer solution within two core industries – energy and manufacturing. Ipswitch's MOVEit® Managed File Transfer solution gives organizations a powerful way to control and ensure that data and information can be securely shared between employees, customers and partners – in a manner that is compliant with company policies and industry regulations. Ipswitch recently released MOVEit 2017, which includes the following features:
· MOVEit Transfer 2017 enables users to externally transfer files in any language (including support for Japanese and Simplified Chinese), anywhere in the world
· MOVEit Automation 2017 extends IT teams' ability to automate core data exchange processes at high volumes while continuing to meet SLAs and reduce IT costs. Includes the ability to manage files and resources in any language and SOCKS proxy support for SFTP hosts.
StarLink is known for its ability to help customers identify key compliance and security risks in their operations – and for helping those customers navigate vendor solutions and find the answer for solving their particular problems.
"At Ipswitch we are dedicated to working closely with our partners and distributors to provide them and their customers the technology – and support – that will guarantee success for all," added Joan Groleau, Director, North America Channel, Ipswitch. "We have seen the value that the combination of StarLink and Ipswitch have brought their customers in the Middle East and are confident they will be able to replicate that success here in North America."
About StarLink
StarLink is acclaimed as the largest and fastest growing "true" value-added distributor across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 11 countries. With its innovate Security Framework, StarLink is also recognized as a "Trusted Security Advisor" to over 1 000 enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink's best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its channel network of over 250 partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps channel partners differentiate offerings, and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing IT security gaps relating to compliance and next-generation threat protection.
For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net.
About Ipswitch
Today's hard-working IT teams are relied upon to manage increasing complexity and deliver near-zero downtime. Ipswitch IT and network management software helps them succeed by enabling secure control of business transactions, applications and infrastructure. Ipswitch software is powerful, flexible and easy to try, buy and use. The company's software helps teams shine by delivering 24/7 performance and security across cloud, virtual and network environments. Ipswitch Unified Infrastructure and Applications Monitoring software provides end-to-end insight, is extremely flexible and simple to deploy. The company's Information Security and Managed File Transfer solutions enable secure, automated and compliant business transactions and file transfers for millions of users. Ipswitch powers more than 150,000 networks spanning 168 countries, and is based in Lexington, Mass., with offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit http://www.ipswitch.com/
Media Contact
Benedicte Ferrari-Clementz
Ipswitch
bferrari@ipswitch.com
