February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

TDG Technologies Announces Release of SmartHAWK™ Web for Online Access to Wireless Industrial Data

 
 
SmartHAWK Web from TDG Technologies
SmartHAWK Web from TDG Technologies
 
ESCONDIDO, Calif. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- TDG Technologies, a manufacturer of wireless sensor systems for industrial processes, announced today the introduction of SmartHAWK™ Web. This new web interface for the SmartHAWK line of wireless sensors provides users with 24/7 visibility into the analytics generated from SmartHAWK wireless networks deployed at customer facilities.

The introduction of SmartHAWK Web represents an evolution for how customers access sensor data to assess the performance of their mission-critical equipment. Customers can now review data from any web-enabled personal computer or mobile device. Alert notifications and messages are sent in real-time to smartphones, tablets, or personal computers, anywhere in the world. SmartHAWK Web utilizes advanced, multi-layered security using an SSL/TLS-encrypted browser and requires that all communications originate from the local SmartHAWK installation.

"SmartHAWK Web arms facility managers with the right information, at the right time," said Andrew Wagner, Vice President of TDG Technologies. "By providing our customers with web access to our data, they're more quickly able to respond to changing operational conditions at their facilities. Customers don't have to worry about lost data since information is stored in the cloud with automatic backups," continued Mr. Wagner. "Our customers are also ensured of receiving the latest features and innovations since updates are automatically delivered through the web."

SmartHAWK Web is currently available with any new implementation of a SmartHAWK wireless sensor system. For more information about SmartHAWK Web or the patented SmartHAWK line of wireless sensors, please visit www.tdgtechnologies.com.

About TDG Technologies, LLC

Founded in 2014, TDG Technologies, LLC is a leader in wireless sensors that improve the performance, reliability and safety of industrial operations. The company designs and manufactures wireless sensor systems that provide customers with real-time intelligent data analytics regarding the performance of mission-critical industrial equipment. The patented SmartHAWK™ line of wireless sensors delivers end-to-end network visibility to facilitate preventative maintenance and optimize operational processes. TDG Technologies is wholly owned subsidiary of TDG Aerospace, founded in 1990. More information on TDG Technologies may be found at www.tdgtechnologies.com.

Randy Zanassi, Director of Marketing
***@tdgtechnologies.com
