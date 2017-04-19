News By Tag
TDG Technologies Announces Membership Affiliation with Cleantech San Diego
"TDG Technologies is excited, and honored, to participate in this respected organization,"
About Cleantech San Diego
Cleantech San Diego is a member-based trade organization that positions the greater San Diego region, including Imperial County, as a global leader in the cleantech economy. As a nonprofit organization, Cleantech San Diego is uniquely suited to support the industry by fostering collaborations across the private-public-
About TDG Technologies LLC
Founded in 2014, TDG Technologies, LLC is a leader in wireless sensors that improve the performance, reliability and safety of industrial operations. The company designs and manufactures wireless sensor systems that provide customers with real-time intelligent data analytics regarding the performance of mission-critical industrial equipment. The patented SmartHAWK™ line of wireless sensors delivers end-to-end network visibility to facilitate preventative maintenance and optimize operational processes. TDG Technologies is wholly owned subsidiary of TDG Aerospace, founded in 1990. More information on TDG Technologies may be found at www.tdgtechnologies.com.
Contact
TDG Technologies LLC
Randy Zanassi
***@tdgtechnologies.com
