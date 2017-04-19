 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

TDG Technologies Announces Membership Affiliation with Cleantech San Diego

 
 
ESCONDIDO, Calif. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- TDG Technologies, a manufacturer of wireless sensor systems for industrial processes, announced today its affiliation with Cleantech San Diego. Cleantech San Diego is a non-profit, member-based trade organization chartered with positioning the greater San Diego region as a global leader in the cleantech economy. Cleantech San Diego helps establish collaborations across the private-public-academic landscape, advocates for the promotion of cleantech priorities, and encourages related investments in the San Diego region.

"TDG Technologies is excited, and honored, to participate in this respected organization," said Andrew Wagner, Vice President of TDG Technologies. "Through our engagement in this organization, TDG Technologies is better able to assert a leadership position in developing innovative and environmentally-friendly technology for all communities," continued Mr. Wagner. "Our SmartHAWK™ Power Sensor is a great example of how TDG Technologies provides operations managers with the insight they need to more efficiently manage and allocate valuable energy resources."

For more information about TDG Technologies and its patented line of SmartHAWK wireless sensors, please visit www.tdgtechnologies.com.

About Cleantech San Diego

Cleantech San Diego is a member-based trade organization that positions the greater San Diego region, including Imperial County, as a global leader in the cleantech economy. As a nonprofit organization, Cleantech San Diego is uniquely suited to support the industry by fostering collaborations across the private-public-academic landscape, leading advocacy efforts to promote cleantech priorities, and encouraging investment in the San Diego region. Cleantech San Diego's members include more than 100 local businesses, universities, governments, and nonprofits committed to advancing sustainable solutions for the benefit of the economy and the environment.

About TDG Technologies LLC

Founded in 2014, TDG Technologies, LLC is a leader in wireless sensors that improve the performance, reliability and safety of industrial operations. The company designs and manufactures wireless sensor systems that provide customers with real-time intelligent data analytics regarding the performance of mission-critical industrial equipment. The patented SmartHAWK™ line of wireless sensors delivers end-to-end network visibility to facilitate preventative maintenance and optimize operational processes. TDG Technologies is wholly owned subsidiary of TDG Aerospace, founded in 1990. More information on TDG Technologies may be found at www.tdgtechnologies.com.

TDG Technologies LLC
Randy Zanassi
***@tdgtechnologies.com
Click to Share