March 2018
TDG Technologies' SmartHAWK® Power Sensor Approved as a UL Recognized Component by Intertek Testing

 
 
ESCONDIDO, Calif. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- TDG Technologies, a manufacturer of wireless sensor systems for industrial processes, announced today that its SmartHAWK® Power Sensor has been tested and approved by Intertek as a UL Recognized Component per UL 61010-1 and CSA C22.2 No. 61010-1. These safety standards ensure that the Power Sensor is designed and manufactured in such a way as to minimize any hazards to the equipment operator and surrounding areas. The mark also indicates that TDG Technologies' production site conforms to a range of compliance measures and is subject to periodic follow-up inspections to verify continued conformance.

"TDG Technologies is pleased to achieve this certification from Intertek," said Andrew Wagner, Vice President of TDG Technologies. "As a recognized leader in quality assurance, Intertek sets the standard for compliance and safety through its stringent testing process," continued Mr. Wagner. "By receiving this certification mark, we reinforce our dedication towards ensuring safe operation of our SmartHAWK Power Sensor within our customers' facilities."

The SmartHAWK Power Sensor optimizes plant operations by logging motor activity and operating characteristics at user-specified intervals. Key metrics such as motor run-time, on/off cycles and energy consumption are tracked as part of the SmartHAWK motor maintenance program. Engineers can access these power metrics in real-time, gaining critical insights regarding motor health and plant efficiency. This enhances plant operational productivity, avoids maintenance downtime or total equipment failure, and enables managers to plan efficient and cost effective machine maintenance schedules.

For more information about TDG Technologies and its patented fsbdt line of SmartHAWK wireless sensors, please visit www.tdgtechnologies.com.

About TDG Technologies LLC

Founded in 2014, TDG Technologies LLC is a leader in wireless sensors that improve the performance, reliability, and safety of industrial operations. The company designs and manufactures wireless sensor systems that provide customers with real-time intelligent data analytics regarding the performance of mission-critical industrial equipment. The patented SmartHAWK® line of wireless sensors delivers end-to-end network visibility to facilitate preventative maintenance and optimize operational processes. TDG Technologies is wholly owned subsidiary of TDG Aerospace, founded in 1990. More information on TDG Technologies may be found at www.tdgtechnologies.com.

Contact
Randy Zanassi, Director of Marketing
***@tdgtechnologies.com
