TDG Technologies' SmartHAWK® Power Sensor Approved as a UL Recognized Component by Intertek Testing
"TDG Technologies is pleased to achieve this certification from Intertek," said Andrew Wagner, Vice President of TDG Technologies. "As a recognized leader in quality assurance, Intertek sets the standard for compliance and safety through its stringent testing process," continued Mr. Wagner. "By receiving this certification mark, we reinforce our dedication towards ensuring safe operation of our SmartHAWK Power Sensor within our customers' facilities."
The SmartHAWK Power Sensor optimizes plant operations by logging motor activity and operating characteristics at user-specified intervals. Key metrics such as motor run-time, on/off cycles and energy consumption are tracked as part of the SmartHAWK motor maintenance program. Engineers can access these power metrics in real-time, gaining critical insights regarding motor health and plant efficiency. This enhances plant operational productivity, avoids maintenance downtime or total equipment failure, and enables managers to plan efficient and cost effective machine maintenance schedules.
For more information about TDG Technologies and its patented fsbdt line of SmartHAWK wireless sensors, please visit www.tdgtechnologies.com.
About TDG Technologies LLC
Founded in 2014, TDG Technologies LLC is a leader in wireless sensors that improve the performance, reliability, and safety of industrial operations. The company designs and manufactures wireless sensor systems that provide customers with real-time intelligent data analytics regarding the performance of mission-critical industrial equipment. The patented SmartHAWK® line of wireless sensors delivers end-to-end network visibility to facilitate preventative maintenance and optimize operational processes. TDG Technologies is wholly owned subsidiary of TDG Aerospace, founded in 1990. More information on TDG Technologies may be found at www.tdgtechnologies.com.
Contact
Randy Zanassi, Director of Marketing
***@tdgtechnologies.com
