News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Biz To Biz West Broward Business & Trade Expo
Showcase your business to hundreds at the West Broward Business Trade Expo at the brand New Pembroke Pines City Center, Pembroke Pines, FL
How do you reach new customers without spending hundreds of dollars? This very question led Biz to Biz Networking President, Harry Baum, to start his business. While Baum found that there were many ways to market a business, most cost an exorbitant amount of money. Baum knew he needed to create an alternative, and from there Biz to Biz Networking came to fruition.
For over 25 years Biz to Biz Networking has been bringing local businesses together in the South Florida area. With this user friendly method of marketing, Biz to Biz Networking has successfully brought a cost effective business expo to the South Florida market.
At our last 2017 Business Expo in Ft. Lauderdale, there were over 150 business exhibitors. The diversity of businesses and the people ranged from real estate to computer software to printing to investment banking to advertising to mortgage companies to financial advisors to employment agencies to photographers to audio video advisors to title to marketing to communications to health coaches…businesses from A to Z were represented.
"I wanted to offer all types of businesses a way to showcase their business without spending hundreds of dollars," Baum said.
The cost for a sponsor table is $199 - $950 and is the event is free to the public. The 2017 West Broward Business Expo is Wednesday, April 12th from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at The Pembroke Pines City Center. The brand new Pembroke Pines City Center is located at 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines making it easy for everyone from Kendall to West Palm Beach to attend. The public is invited to attend and networking with hundreds.
To sign up your business for a sponsor table, go to: http://www.biztobiznetworking.com
Contact
Harry Baum
Biz To Biz Networking
***@biztobiznetworking.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse