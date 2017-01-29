News By Tag
See How SportPort Can Protect You Against Cancer on Moving America Forward Hosted By William Shatner
Kim Highfield CEO and Founder of SportPort™, honored on Moving America Forward for arming athletes with the power of prevention with her revolutionary fashionable activewear.
Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and made in the US, SportPort's core passion is enabling athletes to pursue an active, healthy lifestyle. Highfield had lost both of her parents to cancer, life events that caused her to live a healthy and active life. While working out Highfield found she had nowhere to put her phone, so she would tuck it into her sports bra. After a while, she started hearing about the dangers of keeping her phone so close to her body. Many cell phone manufacturers have actually even placed a warning in their manuals, stating that direct contact with skin should be avoided. After a few years of research and design, Highfield received a patent for the protective material in the pocket in 2015, just before the company's launch. Since then SportPort's line of sport bras and activewear specially designed and proven to shield women from radio frequency emissions has taken off.
Highfield was featured on "Moving America Forward ", a national newsmagazine style show with William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn that provides viewers with insights into innovative companies. Her interview can be seen below.
https://www.youtube.com/
Kim Highfield was presented the prestigious Moving America Forward Award for helping to keep America safe by protecting women from harmful EMF radiation created by cell phones. This award is given to innovative entrepreneurs that have distinguished themselves in their industry and, as a result, are "Moving America Forward". For more information about SportPort™ please visit https://www.sportportactive.com .
