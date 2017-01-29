 
News By Tag
* SportPort
* Kim Highfield
* Moving America Forward
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
January 2017
313029

See How SportPort Can Protect You Against Cancer on Moving America Forward Hosted By William Shatner

Kim Highfield CEO and Founder of SportPort™, honored on Moving America Forward for arming athletes with the power of prevention with her revolutionary fashionable activewear.
 
 
Doug Llewelyn & Kim Highfield on the set
Doug Llewelyn & Kim Highfield on the set
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* SportPort
* Kim Highfield
* Moving America Forward

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- "Moving America Forward", a National Television Show hosted by William Shatner is excited to announce the appearance of Kim Highfield the founder of SportPort™. Highfield was interviewed at the Los Angeles "Moving America Forward" news studio by William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn, to talk about SportPort™, a patented technical gear and high performance compression clothing for women that creates a protective barrier between your body and harmful EMF radiation created by your phone that can lead to cancer.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and made in the US, SportPort's core passion is enabling athletes to pursue an active, healthy lifestyle. Highfield had lost both of her parents to cancer, life events that caused her to live a healthy and active life. While working out Highfield found she had nowhere to put her phone, so she would tuck it into her sports bra. After a while, she started hearing about the dangers of keeping her phone so close to her body. Many cell phone manufacturers have actually even placed a warning in their manuals, stating that direct contact with skin should be avoided. After a few years of research and design, Highfield received a patent for the protective material in the pocket in 2015, just before the company's launch. Since then SportPort's line of sport bras and activewear specially designed and proven to shield women from radio frequency emissions has taken off.

Highfield was featured on "Moving  America Forward ", a national newsmagazine style show with William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn that provides viewers with insights into innovative companies. Her interview can be seen below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Apgs2Hozh3g



Kim Highfield was presented the prestigious Moving America Forward Award for helping to keep America safe by protecting women from harmful EMF radiation created by cell phones. This award is given to innovative entrepreneurs that have distinguished themselves in their industry and, as a result, are "Moving America Forward".  For more information about SportPort™ please visit https://www.sportportactive.com .

Contact
Donna Davis MAF Media Department
***@movingamericaforwad.tv
End
Source:SportPort
Email:***@movingamericaforwad.tv
Tags:SportPort, Kim Highfield, Moving America Forward
Industry:Fitness
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MAF Productions News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share