Kick Cancer with Anti-Cancer Diet

February 4 is World Cancer Day

-- Kcancer Inc announces to host forum on food and cancer during the 2017 World Cancer Day and beyond.Many of the common foods found in grocery stores or organic markets contain cancer-fighting properties, from the antioxidants that neutralize the damage caused by free radicals to the powerful phytochemicals. The diets could be used to prevent or even to treat cancer. However, it is estimated that roughly one-third of all cancer deaths may be diet related. What you eat can help you and make you strong, but it can also hurt you.Kcancer provide forums to discuss cancers and food. By the end of the discussion, we hope to establish a series of top anti-cancer diet. The top anti-cancer diets include:• Kcancer Top 10 Anti-Cancer Breakfast Menus• Kcancer Top 10 Anti-Cancer Lunch Menus• Kcancer Top 10 Anti-Cancer Dinner Menus• Kcancer Top 10 Anti-Cancer Soups• Kcancer Top 10 Anti-Cancer Fruit• Kcancer Top 10 Anti-Cancer Drinks• Kcancer Top 10 Anti-Cancer Snacks• Kcancer Top 10 Cancer-Causing Food etcEveryone is welcome to suggest and create additional Kcancer anti-cancer diets. The Kcancer top 10 anti-cancer products will provide tools for cancer patients and general publics to prevent and treat the deadly diseases.Let's Kick Cancer Together On the World Cancer Day!