January 2017
Kcancer Hosts Forum On Food and Cancer

February 4 is World Cancer Day and Kcancer hosts forum on Food and Cancer
 
HARRIMAN, N.Y. - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Kcancer Inc announces today to host forum on food and cancer to mark the 2017 World Cancer Day. This activity will start right after this press release and continue to discuss anti-cancer food and cancer-causing food relevant issues afterwards.

Many of the common foods found in grocery stores or organic markets contain cancer-fighting properties, from the antioxidants that neutralize the damage caused by free radicals to the powerful phytochemicals. The anti-cancer diets could be used to prevent or even to treat cancers. On the other hands, it is estimated that roughly one-third of all cancer deaths may be diet related, including cancer-causing diets. What you eat can help you, make you strong, fight the deadly diseases, but it can also hurt you and cause cancers. It is beneficial to understand what is the anti-cancer diets and what is the cancer-causing diets.

Please join Kcancer to discuss food and cancer and to generate and use the anti-cancer and cancer-causing diet knowledge for cancer prevention and treatment.

Kick cancer with anti-cancer diet!

http://www.kcancer.com

Contact
Anthony Hu
***@kcancer.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kcancer.com Email Verified
Tags:Kcancer
Industry:Health
Location:Harriman - New York - United States
Subject:Events
