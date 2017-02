Kcancer Hosts Forum on Colorectal Cancer

March is colorectal cancer awareness month. Kcancer hosts forums on colorectal cancer to address colorectal cancer relevant issues.

-- Kcancer Inc announces to host forum on colorectal cancer to address relevant issues. Colorectal cancer is cancer of the colon or rectum and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the World. In US, an estimated 135,430 people will be diagnosed, and an estimated 50,260 people will die from the disease in 2017. It is equally common in men and women. Overall, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is: about 1 in 21 (4.7%) for men and 1 in 23 (4.4%) for women.The death rate from colorectal cancer has been dropping in both men and women for several decades. There are a number of likely reasons for this. One is that colorectal polyps are now being found more often by screening and removed before they can develop into cancers or are being found earlier when the disease is easier to treat. In addition, treatment for colorectal cancer has improved over the last few decades. As a result, there are now more than 1 million survivors of colorectal cancer in the United States.Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable! During the Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Kcancer will host a series of events that contribute to prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment. The events include:• Top anti-colorectal cancer diets• Advanced colorectal cancer diagnosis• Advanced colorectal cancer treatment• Complementary and alternative colorectal cancer treatmentsPlease join Kcancer, http://www.kcancer.com , contribute to the awareness of the colorectal cancer, create and harness the anti-colorectal cancer knowledge to fight the deadly disease.