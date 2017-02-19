 
News By Tag
* Kcancer, Colorectal Cancer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Harriman
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019

Kcancer Hosts Forum on Colorectal Cancer

March is colorectal cancer awareness month. Kcancer hosts forums on colorectal cancer to address colorectal cancer relevant issues.
 
HARRIMAN, N.Y. - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Kcancer Inc announces to host forum on colorectal cancer to address relevant issues. Colorectal cancer is cancer of the colon or rectum and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the World. In US, an estimated 135,430 people will be diagnosed, and an estimated 50,260 people will die from the disease in 2017. It is equally common in men and women. Overall, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is: about 1 in 21 (4.7%) for men and 1 in 23 (4.4%) for women.

The death rate from colorectal cancer has been dropping in both men and women for several decades. There are a number of likely reasons for this. One is that colorectal polyps are now being found more often by screening and removed before they can develop into cancers or are being found earlier when the disease is easier to treat. In addition, treatment for colorectal cancer has improved over the last few decades. As a result, there are now more than 1 million survivors of colorectal cancer in the United States.

Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable! During the Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Kcancer will host a series of events that contribute to prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment. The events include:

• Top anti-colorectal cancer diets
• Advanced colorectal cancer diagnosis
• Advanced colorectal cancer treatment
• Complementary and alternative colorectal cancer treatments

Please join Kcancer, http://www.kcancer.com, contribute to the awareness of the colorectal cancer, create and harness the anti-colorectal cancer knowledge to fight the deadly disease.

Contact
Anthony Hu
845-239-1818
***@kcancer.com
End
Source:Kcancer Inc
Email:***@kcancer.com Email Verified
Tags:Kcancer, Colorectal Cancer
Industry:Health
Location:Harriman - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kcancer PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share