News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kcancer Hosts Forum on Colorectal Cancer
March is colorectal cancer awareness month. Kcancer hosts forums on colorectal cancer to address colorectal cancer relevant issues.
The death rate from colorectal cancer has been dropping in both men and women for several decades. There are a number of likely reasons for this. One is that colorectal polyps are now being found more often by screening and removed before they can develop into cancers or are being found earlier when the disease is easier to treat. In addition, treatment for colorectal cancer has improved over the last few decades. As a result, there are now more than 1 million survivors of colorectal cancer in the United States.
Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable! During the Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Kcancer will host a series of events that contribute to prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment. The events include:
• Top anti-colorectal cancer diets
• Advanced colorectal cancer diagnosis
• Advanced colorectal cancer treatment
• Complementary and alternative colorectal cancer treatments
Please join Kcancer, http://www.kcancer.com, contribute to the awareness of the colorectal cancer, create and harness the anti-colorectal cancer knowledge to fight the deadly disease.
Contact
Anthony Hu
845-239-1818
***@kcancer.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse