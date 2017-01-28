News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New OCEANAIR President to Focus on Improved Services
Mr. Spooner's addition will help OCEANAIR to expand all service offerings throughout the supply chain, and add value for customers by opening up warehousing, distribution, and domestic operations throughout the United States.
Russ brings nearly 40 years of experience of total supply chain and operations. His vast business experience incorporates human resources management with developing and managing operations, and he completed Sigma Six training. Russ excels at implementing processes to improve on-time delivery and reducing time to ship. He has broad international trade knowledge, and his industrial expertise specializes in the Life Sciences, Biotech, High Tech, and the Consumer Goods sectors. Mr. Ed Kaplan, OCEANAIR CEO, views the addition of Mr. Spooner as "an exciting time for OCEANAIR." Kaplan added that he looks "forward to Russ taking us, with his vision, into the 2020's with significant growth in our core and vertical limits."
In his previous position, Mr. Spooner was the Director of Materials Management and Import/Export Compliance, Americas for Technicolor Home Entertainment Services, based out of Camarillo, California, and Memphis, Tennessee. He was accountable for the accuracy of and processes to manage more than 80,000 SKUs, $1 billion in inventory and more than 6 million square feet of space. His responsibilities included coordination of systems enhancements, deployment of resources and management of queue of requests, customer interaction as it relates to materials, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, acquisition integration, key performance indicators (KPI) development, performance monitoring and integration with process improvement initiatives, and selecting and managing freight forwarders and customs brokers.
With an extensive career in logistics and supply chain management, Russ can recognize opportunities;
# # # # #
About OCEANAIR: In 1983, the ownership of OCEANAIR set forth a corporate vision to become the leading freight forwarder based in New England. Today, the company is one of largest independent service providers in the region and has an extensive network with the global reach that delivers value in all aspects of the supply chain. In pursuit of this vision, OCEANAIR will embrace the core values of superior customer service; strive for continuous improvement in all facets of our service offerings; and assemble, develop and retain the best talent in the marketplace. Our culture encourages innovative solutions to problems that include the efficient utilization of technology, education, and training for our employees, subcontractors, clients, agents, and customers.
http://www.oceanair.net
Media Contact
Paul Rawate
Digital Marketing Manager
7812862700
***@oceanair.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse