New OCEANAIR President to Focus on Improved Services

Mr. Spooner's addition will help OCEANAIR to expand all service offerings throughout the supply chain, and add value for customers by opening up warehousing, distribution, and domestic operations throughout the United States.

Russell E. Spooner, President of Logistics

-- OCEANAIR, New England's leader in international trade and logistics, welcomes Mr. Russ Spooner to lead the company's core business as the President of OCEANAIR's Logistics division. Moving forward, OCEANAIR will refer to its core business as OCEANAIR Logistics, and Mr. Spooner's position will guide the company's operations and sales teams for both Boston and Portland, Maine. With Mr. Spooner's addition, OCEANAIR now can expand all of its services and offerings throughout the supply chain, and better assist its clients' needs by opening up warehousing, distribution, and domestic operations throughout the United States with this integral role in place.Russ brings nearly 40 years of experience of total supply chain and operations. His vast business experience incorporates human resources management with developing and managing operations, and he completed Sigma Six training. Russ excels at implementing processes to improve on-time delivery and reducing time to ship. He has broad international trade knowledge, and his industrial expertise specializes in the Life Sciences, Biotech, High Tech, and the Consumer Goods sectors. Mr. Ed Kaplan, OCEANAIR CEO, views the addition of Mr. Spooner as "an exciting time for OCEANAIR." Kaplan added that he looks "forward to Russ taking us, with his vision, into the 2020's with significant growth in our core and vertical limits."In his previous position, Mr. Spooner was the Director of Materials Management and Import/Export Compliance, Americas for Technicolor Home Entertainment Services, based out of Camarillo, California, and Memphis, Tennessee. He was accountable for the accuracy of and processes to manage more than 80,000 SKUs, $1 billion in inventory and more than 6 million square feet of space. His responsibilities included coordination of systems enhancements, deployment of resources and management of queue of requests, customer interaction as it relates to materials, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, acquisition integration, key performance indicators (KPI) development, performance monitoring and integration with process improvement initiatives, and selecting and managing freight forwarders and customs brokers.With an extensive career in logistics and supply chain management, Russ can recognize opportunities;build a vision; drive development;and deploy leading edge technologies to improve processes and reduce costs. In addition to those attributes, Mr. Spooner also brings a unique perspective to build strategic and tactical plans in developing and managing warehouse, distribution and logistics operations. Before moving from New England, Russ was one of OCEANAIR's first clients in 1983 and since then, maintained a long-standing business relationship and friendship with ownership of OCEANAIR over the years. "OCEANAIR was an early leader in providing exceptional customer service for their clients, and now, Mr. Kaplan and his executive management team recognize the need to expand their service offering while building on the attributes that have made them so successful,"Spooner said. While his addition to the OCEANAIR team may be long overdue, Mr. Spooner's direction will further the organization's commitment to the future and continue the company's promise to remain a leader in an ever-changing marketplace.In 1983, the ownership of OCEANAIR set forth a corporate vision to become the leading freight forwarder based in New England. Today, the company is one of largest independent service providers in the region and has an extensive network with the global reach that delivers value in all aspects of the supply chain. In pursuit of this vision, OCEANAIR will embrace the core values of superior customer service; strive for continuous improvement in all facets of our service offerings; and assemble, develop and retain the best talent in the marketplace. Our culture encourages innovative solutions to problems that include the efficient utilization of technology, education, and training for our employees, subcontractors, clients, agents, and customers.