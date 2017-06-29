News By Tag
OCEANAIR Expands Services with the Addition of New Logistics Director
This integral role will help OCEANAIR expand services and offerings to include warehousing, distribution, domestic operations, and e-commerce fulfillment.
Mr. Sabelli will focus on helping to lead OCEANAIR's team of experts with the development of a first-class warehouse and distribution service supported by sophisticated Warehouse Management System (WMS) software. Robert brings more than 33 years of experience comprised of extensive exposure to various supply chains, importing and exporting, customs compliance and HTS classification, duty drawback, and warehouse operations. His expertise includes accounting, finance, and operations, as well as strong leadership skills and creative thinking.
Some of the factors that make OCEANAIR a good fit for him are the business being "family owned and operated, its mission and culture that is true to the management team's inclusive style, forward thinking nature and desire to grow." He added that "their knowledge of importing, customs, and freight forwarding along with exceptional customer service and support is second to none. Having direct access to owners Mr. Ed Kaplan and Mr. Joe Wyson along with senior management and the entire OCEANAIR team is a testament to their dedication to their customers." Mr. Sabelli may have some good insight about OCEANAIR because he maintained a long-standing relationship with the company dating back twenty-five years as one of its customers.
Robert will be responsible for directing and overseeing all warehouse and 3PL operations, as well as having administrative control of the WMS. He will work with other 3PL partners and maintain customer relations to service their needs. Additionally, he will also participate in domestic transportation contract negotiations and manage costs for warehouse and distribution. Formerly, Mr. Sabelli was the Director of Finance and Operations and managed various departments, including warehousing and distribution. In this new role, Robert's focus is directly related to logistics and servicing various types of warehouse and distribution needs. "I am extremely excited and energized to join the OCEANAIR team of talent to develop a first-class warehouse and distribution service that will offer our existing customers a full-service option and offer new customers a 3PL service that will exceed their expectations of service reliability and support," said Mr. Sabelli.
About OCEANAIR: In 1983, the ownership of OCEANAIR set forth a corporate vision to become the leading freight forwarder based in New England. Today, the company is one of largest independent service providers in the region and has an extensive network with the global reach that delivers value in all aspects of the supply chain. In pursuit of this vision, OCEANAIR will embrace the core values of superior customer service; strive for continuous improvement in all facets of our service offerings; and assemble, develop and retain the best talent in the marketplace. Our culture encourages innovative solutions to problems that include the efficient utilization of technology, education, and training for our employees, subcontractors, clients, agents, and customers.
