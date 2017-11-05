OCEANAIR Joins the Fight Against Breast Cancer

OCEANAIR raises awareness for breast cancer with Survivors by the Sea.

-- OCEANAIR, a leading provider of international transportation logistics, teamed up in October with Survivors by the Sea (SBTS) for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. OCEANAIR's employees showed their support for this cause and wonderful non-profit (501(c)3) in Winthrop, Massachusetts by using a unique icon with both organizations' logos for OCEANAIR's email signatures and a special letterhead for other correspondence. The ownership of OCEANAIR has supported this charity for years on an individual basis, but the company will donate this year as well. OCEANAIR's relationship with SBTS began through a personal connection from Mr. Joe Wyson, Executive Vice President, who is also an owner of the company.In 2006, a small group of cancer patients/survivors in Winthrop founded SBTS after a Winthrop resident opened her home to the first gathering. Mr. Wyson's wife was part of this group, which formed an immediate bond. The participants wanted to continue to meet and decided the best name for the group was Survivors by the Sea because of the group's home base in Winthrop. The organization has no overhead or administrative salaries; all donations are used for outreach. Based on individual circumstances, outreach can include but is not limited to visits/phone calls, Survivor bags, meals/groceries, house cleaning and holistic therapies. Today, the organization supports over 160 members in 8 states and its mission remains unchanged – "We Take Care of Our Own and Pay It Forward."Not only has the mission not changed, but also the format remains the same. The group does not have a formal agenda and is open to cancer warriors, caregivers, and survivors. Each member has a plethora of experience "to provide one another with support, information, encouragement, laughter, motivation, and hugs in whatever order they are needed," said Karen Leslie, Treasurer of SBTS. The camaraderie seen among the Survivors reflects the bond which the core group created many years ago. One of the most heartwarming and supportive activities SBTS has is an "Hasta La Chemo Party," where the group meets to celebrate a member who has completed his/her chemotherapy treatment.SBTS members also honor those they have lost by gathering for a moving ceremony at Deer Island. On Deer Island, there is the SBTS bench, which was a gift from the Marie C. Petrilli Foundation, and is located overlooking the Boston Skyline. During this moving ceremony, a family member or another SBTS member attaches a tiny bell to the bench in memory of the deceased.The Marie C. Petrilli Foundation was the group's first benefactor. In addition to this support, the group has fundraised through walk/run events and receives donations from planned gifts and memorial bequeaths. Another resource for SBTS is corporate involvement, so it is not uncommon for this organization to expand its relationship with OCEANAIR. OCEANAIR is proud to support the Survivors by the Sea because the company's ownership and employees proactively engage in philanthropic wcj activities so that they can have a role in developing prosperous and cohesive communities locally and worldwide through the contribution of their time, treasure, and talent.In 1983, the ownership of OCEANAIR set forth a corporate vision to become the leading freight forwarder and Premier Logistics Service Provider (LSP) based in New England. Today, the company is one of largest independent service providers in the region and has an extensive network with the global reach that delivers value in all aspects of the supply chain. In pursuit of this vision, OCEANAIR will embrace the core values of superior customer service; strive for continuous improvement in all facets of our service offerings; and assemble, develop and retain the best talent in the marketplace. Our culture encourages innovative solutions to problems that include the efficient utilization of technology, education, and training for our employees, subcontractors, clients, agents, and customers.