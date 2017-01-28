 
Yaffa Beauty by Rica, a new salon concept, opens in South Norwalk, CT

February 6, 5 pm - join us at 515 West Avenue, Salons by JC at The Waypointe
 
NORWALK, Conn. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Yaffa Beauty by Rica opens its doors officially Monday, February 6 at 5pm with a Grand Opening Open House Celebration. Open to the public, Owner Rica Mendes will host refreshments, a raffle and more fun at Yaffa Beauty by Rica, 515 West Avenue, Salons by JC Suite #32, Norwalk, CT!

"I know clients and friends were surprised by this move," Mendes explains, "and it seems spontaneous, but the reality is that I've been planning this since the day I was assigned the task of putting together a business plan in cosmetology school." Mendes, a graduate of the Paul Mitchell School of Danbury, was a part of Phase 2, the high honors program, and attended Caper, the Paul Mitchell School's equivalent to The Gathering, a 3-day intensive workshop and showcase. Labelled a "visionary" by instructors, cosmetology is Mendes' second career.

Prior to this, Mendes was a Project Manager and Web Marketing Director in the corporate world. But, after layoffs and challenges finding appropriate work, Mendes realized that a change was overdue.

"I had gone to school with the intent on having a career in the arts. Even when my heart was 'into' the work I was doing, I still did not feel fulfilled. I needed to do something creative. With my background in Mary Kay Cosmetics, I knew that the beauty industry was recession-proof, so I decided to finally get my license."

The Open House and Reception will begin at 5pm. A raffle will be held, and proceeds will benefit LIVESTRONG. Additionally, special offers and deals will be available to attendees.


To learn more about Yaffa Beauty by Rica, please visit the official website at http://www.yaffabeautybyrica.com.

Contact
Rica Mendes
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Small Business, Norwalk, Connecticut
Industry:Beauty
Location:Norwalk - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Companies
