F2Onsite launches employee attraction and retention program!
F2OnSite focuses this years efforts on attracting and retaining key talent in a competitive industry
"When we realized that only 21% of our team had been a part of our company for more than 3 years, we knew that we had to make changes, and make them quick" according to Donny Lauderback, F2OnSite Founder and President.
"The biggest challenge companies have in our industry is to retain top talent. We are very proud that we hire many entry level folks and ex-military. However, with the training they receive from F2 and the vast number of certifications in the I.T. industry we provide, it's hard to retain a good solid engineer or technician now that they have new skills and experience. We needed to create a plan to give our team members the opportunity to not only grow with the company, but also succeed as the company succeeds."
F2OnSite will celebrate its 10th year in business in 2017, providing I.T. services in more than 15,000 zip codes across America. F2 has a few hundred employees in 42 States across the U.S.
"This week, we are very excited to launch our new team member retention programs that will enable us to provide more benefits, discounts, rewards and perks to our employees. In addition, we are also launching a first of its kind career advancement program that we have developed over the past year, that provides a clear and concise career path for our team. This program was developed to give our team a clear in their career progression. Team members can now easily predict when they will be eligible for more money, more perks and rewards and advancement, and have a clear path on how to get there."
"I believe we will be the first company of our kind to offer such an innovative career program, and our team should love being part of it", Lauderback said.
F2OnSite supports customers across the United States with "Smart Hands" I.T. technicians and engineers. "The hardest thing to do in our industry is retain and reward top talent; the steps and programs we are launching will certainly help us to keep the best talent and in the end provide the best service for our customers".
For more information visit http://www.f2onsite.com
