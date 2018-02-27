 
News By Tag
* Deployment
* Break Fix
* Infrastructure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Plano
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Teddy Halikias to head Infrastructure and Deployment Group

F2OnSite chose Teddy Halkias to serve as Program Director of their U.S. Infrastructure and Deployment Group. Halikas assumes the new role on March 1 2018.
 
PLANO, Texas - Feb. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- F2OnSite announced today that Teddy Halikias has agreed to serve as the Program Manager for all infrastructure and deployment solutions provided by the company.

Halikias has been with F2OnSite since 2015, and is currently responsible for resource delivery and project management.  In his new role, he will serve as the Program Director for all delivery aspects of the company.

Currently, F2 operates in more than 40 states across the United States, including most all major markets and white space rural areas as well.  F2OnSite was founded in 2007 fsbdt and is privately owned with corporate offices in Dallas, Boston and Austin Texas.

"Teddy is about as good as it gets, and this will be his third promotion in as many years.  Our customers will certainly agree that he will continue to make our delivery model rapid, efficient and of the highest quality", says Donny Lauderback, President of F2OnSite.  "This year our infrastructure and deployment business has exploded and we are adding new internal delivery managers to serve our customers.  Teddy will assume the role of managing this process while still interacting with our customer base on a daily basis."

F2Onsite, headquartered in Dallas (Plano) Texas provides OnSite "Boots on the Ground" I.T. services in more than 17,000 zip codes across the U.S.  For more information, visit http://www.f2onsite.com
End
Source:
Email:***@f2onsite.com Email Verified
Phone:469-737-1700
Tags:Deployment, Break Fix, Infrastructure
Industry:Technology
Location:Plano - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 27, 2018
F2Onsite PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share