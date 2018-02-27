News By Tag
Teddy Halikias to head Infrastructure and Deployment Group
F2OnSite chose Teddy Halkias to serve as Program Director of their U.S. Infrastructure and Deployment Group. Halikas assumes the new role on March 1 2018.
Halikias has been with F2OnSite since 2015, and is currently responsible for resource delivery and project management. In his new role, he will serve as the Program Director for all delivery aspects of the company.
Currently, F2 operates in more than 40 states across the United States, including most all major markets and white space rural areas as well. F2OnSite was founded in 2007 fsbdt and is privately owned with corporate offices in Dallas, Boston and Austin Texas.
"Teddy is about as good as it gets, and this will be his third promotion in as many years. Our customers will certainly agree that he will continue to make our delivery model rapid, efficient and of the highest quality", says Donny Lauderback, President of F2OnSite. "This year our infrastructure and deployment business has exploded and we are adding new internal delivery managers to serve our customers. Teddy will assume the role of managing this process while still interacting with our customer base on a daily basis."
F2Onsite, headquartered in Dallas (Plano) Texas provides OnSite "Boots on the Ground" I.T. services in more than 17,000 zip codes across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.f2onsite.com
