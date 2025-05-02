Costa Oil Racing and Rick Ware Racing Celebrate Back-to-Back Victories Across the Country

Costa Oil Racing, in proud partnership with Rick Ware Racing (RWR), is thrilled to announce a banner weekend for the team, marked by two landmark victories on opposite coasts.

[caption id="attachment_6882" align="alignnone"width="300"] CARS Tour Folsom Fence Supply 275 @ Ace Speedway (Blake Harris)[/caption]On Saturday, 25-year-old Carson Ware powered his way to a breakthrough victory in the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model race at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, North Carolina. The win marks RWR's second consecutive CARS Tour triumph, following Luke Baldwin's historic win just one week earlier at Orange County Speedway.Adding to the weekend's glory, several time zones away in Chico, California, Progressive American Flat Track rider Briar Bauman secured the Mission AFT SuperTwins feature win at Silver Dollar Speedway — delivering RWR and Harley-Davidson their third consecutive SuperTwins victory."To have Carson win our second CARS Tour race and for Briar to keep our streak alive in AFT SuperTwins, all on the same day, that's the kind of weekend you dream about," said Rick Ware, team owner. "Carson has been putting in the work, and to see it pay off with his first CARS Tour win means a lot, especially so soon after Luke's victory. And what Briar is doing is remarkable — three straight wins in SuperTwins speaks to his grit and determination. These are the moments that define a team's identity, and I'm proud of what we're achieving and building at RWR."For Carson Ware, the win was a hard-fought milestone. Facing a tricky, oily track surface after Dylan Garner's blown engine, Ware showed patience, adaptability, and masterful driving to take the lead. After a fierce restart battle with Ben Maier, the race was called just past halfway due to rain — officially locking in Ware's first career CARS Tour victory."I had some big shoes to fill with Luke winning last weekend, and I'm glad we could do it again," said Ware in victory lane. "Troy Smith, my crew chief, and the whole team gave me an incredible car. My spotter was outstanding, especially on that first turn. Once the rain hit, we had to hang on and adjust the line — but the team had us covered."Ware added, "This car is phenomenal, this team is phenomenal, and I can't thank my sponsors enough. We really committed to the CARS Tour this year, and the support from FURY Race Cars, Troy Smith, and everyone behind the scenes has been top-tier. I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity."Costa Kapothanasis, CEO of Costa Oil — 10 Minute Oil Change, shared his pride in Ware's accomplishment and the team's growing momentum:"We couldn't be more proud of Carson and the entire Costa Oil Racing program," said Kapothanasis. "Watching Carson push through tough conditions, stay composed, and deliver his first CARS Tour victory was incredible. His grit, heart, and determination reflect exactly what we stand for at Costa Oil — pushing forward, working hard, and delivering results. This win is not just about crossing the finish line first — it's about showing what's possible when talent and teamwork come together. We are beyond excited to continue supporting Carson and the team this season."Costa Oil Racing is the official motorsports division of Costa Oil — 10 Minute Oil Change, proudly supporting grassroots racing and elite motorsports teams nationwide. Dedicated to performance, innovation, and community, Costa Oil Racing drives excellence both on and off the track.