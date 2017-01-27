 
DBS IT Australia explains why innovation is the key to success in business this year

DBS IT Australia is a software development and IT company based in Western Australia. The company has been helping businesses in various niches to use software and technology, in order to allow them to provide innovative solutions for clients.
 
 
PERTH, Australia - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- DBS IT Australia is a software development and IT company based in Western Australia. The company has been helping businesses in various niches to use software and technology, in order to allow them to provide innovative solutions for clients and employees.

We all know that the most successful businesses are the ones that are continually innovating- we just need to look at company's like Uber which has disrupted and revolutionized the transport sector around the world, or Apple, which believe it or not, was one on the brink of collapse before becoming one of the most well-known companies globally.

However, when we look at a measurement of innovation, Australia is falling behind countries such as the United States and the UK, currently ranking a low 19 on the Global Innovation Scale.

When asked about this statistic, a spokesperson for DBS IT had this to say: "There are many benefits to focusing on innovation for businesses of all sizes, including higher growth rates, happier staff, better performance, and increased productivity. Embracing innovation is also something that can be done by both small and large businesses and can mean investing in custom software, developing a new product or service, improving business processes, investing in a new website or content marketing, or simply taking employee and customer feedback on board to make incremental changes. At DBS IT, we love helping businesses become more innovative, and with innovation usually comes both collaboration and success."

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is solidly in agreement with the team at DBS IT. In fact, this data shows that businesses focusing on being "innovation-active" are more productive and also generate more jobs than those that are lagging behind on the innovation scale. When it comes to businesses that were innovative in 2014 and 2015, 50% more of these businesses saw an increase in both productivity and the total number of jobs compared to businesses that weren't embracing innovation as part of their business goals.

And for people who think more along the lines of profit margins, the data released also showed that for "innovation-active businesses", 50% more saw an increase in profitability and income from sales compared to businesses that chose not to focus on being more innovative.

When asked about innovation in the changing workplace, the spokesperson had this to say "We know that baby boomers will be retiring over the next few years, and millennials will be taking over as both employees and customers. This means that businesses will need to know how to attract the best people for the job, while speaking directly to their millennial customers. The software, work/life balance, technology, marketing, products, and services of these businesses will all need to address the needs of this generation if they're aiming to continue to grow.

Interested in becoming more innovative in 2017? Get in touch with DBS IT Australia today, and learn how they can help you with innovative, productive, and helpful software and systems. Visits us at https://www.dbsit.com.au/business-it-support-perth.html

