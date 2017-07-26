News By Tag
Perth Software Development Company Reveals the IT Outsourcing Trends to Watch Out For
IT Outsourcing has been a staple for many businesses. It allows these companies to focus on tasks like product development and customer service, while an IT outsourcing company takes care of key IT tasks.
But there has recently been a change in the industry, and companies are using IT outsourcing providers for some new tasks. Perth software development company DBS IT Australia has weighed in on the IT outsourcing trends we can expect to see this year.
There are a number of strategies, technologies, and shifting customer demands which are changing IT outsourcing, along with some of the traditional methods which are no longer popular.
According to a spokesperson from DBS IT Australia, rapid software development is becoming increasingly important. Businesses are rapidly becoming agile and require fast development cycles. This requires close coordination between IT outsourcing companies and businesses focusing on digital transformation.
Cloud integration is also becoming increasingly necessary. "Businesses are moving more workloads into the public cloud. But they're also running certain applications in private clouds for competitive, regulatory or security reasons. That means they're looking for IT providers that can seamlessly integrate and manage these hybrid cloud environments."
IT outsourcing providers are also seeing an increase in consultancy roles. This has led to a demand for more advisors and specialists in IT outsourcing. For this reason, talent acquisition and retention are becoming priorities. According to DBS IT, the spectrum of skills needed is becoming more focused. And the skills shortage means that providers hoping to compete will need to focus on attracting top talent.
Another big trend is cost savings and efficiencies due to "digital labour". Companies are now expecting their IT outsourcing providers to provide automation capabilities.
"Not only does this provide increased efficiencies,"
This automation is causing disruption and ensuring that service providers use an "automation first" approach. That means that instead of looking at what human activities can be automated, digital labour will be used as the starting point.
As for the trends we're leaving in the past? According to DBS IT Australia, traditional remote infrastructure management will slowly begin to decrease. This is because traditional IT outsourcing companies simply won't be able to compete on price when compared with the public cloud.
We can also expect to see fewer low-cost call centres and service desks. As chat bots and virtual agents become more prevalent, we may soon see more on-site, integrated, and creative solutions.
At the same time, the service desk has been made relevant again as business owners realise that it's crucial that the face of their business is outsourced to a reputable company.
