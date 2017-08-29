News By Tag
Perth Software Development Company Reveals the Technologies Currently Transforming the Industry
DBS IT Australia, a Perth software development company, has recently offered an inside look at the technologies transforming this industry- both in Australia, and around the world.
According to the company, the nature of programming continues to evolve faster than we might imagine, due to an umber of very powerful tools.
Long ago, developers would write assembly code- which ran light and fast. Some had the budget to hire someone to input the code, while others would do the switch-flipping themselves. The software would load data from memory, do the necessary arithmetic, and then simply send it back.
These days, developers are working with teams spread around the world, who speak different languages and use different versions of the compiler. According to DBS IT, slogging through this mess and continually building team spirit is just part of what it means to be a software developer in this day and age.
"Telling computers what to do is very different compared to what it was ten, or even five years ago," says a spokesperson from the Perth software development company. "Any developer who took a career break for the past 10 years would no longer be able to function in the computing world. Things are changing faster than ever."
One of the biggest changes? Continuous integration. In the old days, developers would check in a code, grab a cup of coffee, or go for a walk. Now, these code repositories go hand in hand with continuous build systems. These recompile the developer's code, scrutinising the architecture, initiating hundreds of tests, and flagging any potential errors in their work almost immediately.
DBS IT also says that the languages we're using have greatly changed. The earliest languages were designed so it would be easy to do anything you wanted with a computer. The latest aim to make it impossible for developers to do anything except the exact right thing.
"Over the years, programmers have learned about human error. We know how people make mistakes and cause programs to go bad. That's why there is a long list of bad practices and language designers aim to prevent these problems from occurring in the first place. There are now hundreds of innovations that allow programmers to avoid bad techniques and add structure to their code," the spokesperson said.
When the first databases were developed, they were almost considered to be miracles- saving programmers years of time and effort. These databases offered a standard way for software developers to load information into big tables.
Today, databases do much more. Along with shouldering these original loads, they track locations, store images, and maintain social networks. And they do it all while spreading that load over machines that could be on different continents.
These programmers have seen an explosion in interest, leading to the creation of dozens of databases to satisfy different niches.
These are just a few of the technologies we're currently seeing transform the industry.
